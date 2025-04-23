JoJo Siwa has opened up quite a lot during her time on the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother. Shortly after entering the reality TV house at the start of April, Siwa had to stand her ground against a homophobic contestant, and also revealed questions she’s been having about her gender identity. Towards the end of the multi-week stay, Siwa made a particularly major revelation about her sexuality.

During an April 22 livestream, Siwa confided in drag performer Danny Beard that she’s come to realize she no longer wants to describe herself as a lesbian. “I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean?” Siwa said. “I think that’s the thing, I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realized: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer,' and I think that’s really cool.”

Siwa shared that she’s excited to jump to a new area under the LGBTQ+ umbrella. “I’m switching letters. F*ck the L, I’m going to the Q! That’s what I love about sexuality,” Siwa said.

The dance superstar has been identifying as a lesbian for the past several years, although she hasn’t always been comfortable with the term. Shortly after coming out in 2021, Siwa was resistant to describe herself as a lesbian, explaining that she preferred to call herself gay: “I don't hate the word lesbian, whenever someone talks to me about my sexuality I just say that I'm gay,” she said at the time. “It's not the word that flows off the tongue for me, if that makes sense.”

A few days before her queer revelation, Siwa opened up about questioning her gender identity during an intimate chat in the house.

“I’ve met a lot of females, love them, don’t feel like them. Met a lot of males, love them, definitely not them,” Siwa said. “Met a lot of people in my life that are nonbinary, and these beautiful nonbinary people are who I feel the most like.I don’t know, it’s not something I want to say about myself yet, but it’s something that is confusing ... It’s important to be honest, and I think it’s important to also show that it’s OK to not know.”