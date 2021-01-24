YouTuber JoJo Siwa says she's the the happiest she's ever been. On Saturday, Jan. 23, the star confirmed on social media that she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community, sharing another part of her true self with the world. JoJo Siwa's Instagram video about coming out was a joyful celebration.

Siwa started off by thanking fans for their "endless amount of love and support" after showing off her "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever" shirt the day before on Twitter.

"Personally I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome," the 17-year-old added. "I've been happy for a little bit now. It's just so, so, so awesome."

Siwa also clarified that she's not yet ready to put a label on her sexuality, saying: "I have thought about this, but the reason I'm not going to say this answer is because I don't really know this answer."

She added, "I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's okay. It's awesome, and the world is there for you."

The star went on to emphasize that although everyone's coming out experience looks different, she encourages her fans to live as their authentic selves whenever they can.

"I know everyone's situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or [to] be themselves, but I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it's this really, really, really scary thing, but it's not anymore," Siwa said.

She also noted that she's been aware of her LGBTQ+ identity for a long time. When someone asked how long she's been part of the community, Siwa responded, "I always believed that my person was just going to be my person. If that person happened to be a boy, then great. If that person happened to be a girl, then great."

The media personality has received an outpouring of love online, and hopefully her coming out comments will be an inspiration to fans figuring out and learning to celebrate their own identities.