JoJo Siwa isn’t backing down from the haters. During her recent concert at a Pride event, the singer got booed by some audience members. So, the “Karma” singer stopped her set to address the backlash, and had some choice words.

On June 29, Siwa got a not-so-warm reception when she came out on stage during Trixie Mattel’s Solid Pink Pride Disco Tour in New York City. A TikTok from the event captured Siwa’s response to some of the concertgoers booing her. “Who the living f*ck just booed me?” Siwa said to the crowd. “Where the f*ck did that come from? Which one of you? Which one of you?”

After singling out the booers, Siwa pointed at them and said, “Respectfully, f*ck you.”

She didn’t let the negativity get her down, though. Shortly afterwards, Siwa picked up a rose that a fan had tossed onstage and nestled it into her shorts. She also thanked the more gracious audience members for their more unexpected gifts. “F*ck the booers, somebody just chucked a bra at me,” she said.

Siwa also treated the split crowd to the debut of her upcoming single “Guilty Pleasure,” complete with a pair of dancing teddy bears. The song is the title track on Siwa’s recently announced EP Guilty Pleasure, which will release on July 12.

Columbia

A few days ahead of announcing the EP, Siwa teased its artistic direction by getting a large tattoo on her right arm of a teddy bear with angel wings wearing sunglasses and a vest. The shades are similar to ones Siwa wears on the EP’s cover, with the vest echoing the fluorescent one that Siwa wore constantly while promoting “Karma.” As for the teddy bear, it seems like that’s the mascot for “Guilty Pleasure,” after the stuffed animal was featured so heavily in the song’s debut live performance.

As Siwa revealed on Instagram, Guilty Pleasure will consist of five tracks. Along with “Guilty Pleasure” and “Karma,” the EP also contains “Balance Baby,” “Yesterday’s Tomorrow’s Today,” and “Choose Ur Fighter.” She may not have everyone cheering for her right now, but Siwa certainly knows how to stay strong through the boos.