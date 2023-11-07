Pete Davidson’s love life is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether he’s shading his famous ex in a comedy bit or poking fun at his latest dating faux pas on Saturday Night Live, Davidson always seems willing to spill the tea — even if it’s at his own expense. You don’t become the king of BDE by accident, after all.

The now-29-year-old was brought onto SNL in 2014. In the years since, he has been linked to 12 different high-profile women, including his latest relationship with Madelyn Cline, whom he reportedly began seeing in September.

For a Scorpio like Davidson, it's second nature to fall in love intensely and passionately. Every one of his romances has been unique in its own way, just like the 12 zodiac signs. And according to Elite Daily’s resident astrologer, Chelsea Jackson, each of the comedian’s rumored flings or confirmed relationships lines up pretty perfectly with an astrological sign. For example, his Kim Kardashian romance screams Leo energy, while his engagement to Ariana Grande fits the Cancer label to a T.

Curious where you fall on the astrological chart of Davidson’s past? Here’s the ’ship that will speak the most to you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries Zodiac Signs: Phoebe Dynevor Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Phoebe Dynevor’s brief rumored relationship with Davidson has major Aries vibes. In spring 2021, Dynevor was on top of the Netflix charts, having just starred in Season 1 of Bridgerton. Her breakout role was perfectly timed with dating the king of BDE, which is a stereotypical Aries move. “It was very girl-bossy of her,” Jackson says. Aries tend to dive head-first into romances (and really, any adventure). The pace of Dynevor and Davidson’s romance has the ram written all over it. Per reports, they quickly went from matching necklaces to kissing at Wimbledon to breaking up over long distance.

Taurus Zodiac Signs: Margaret Qualley Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Davidson’s reported fling with Margaret Qualley in 2019 was a Taurean dream, grounded in reality with some elevated elegance. “Their romance seemed like a cute and overall low-key relationship,” Jackson says. “They dressed up and went to dinner a lot, something Taureans love to do,” she adds. From their trip to the Venice Film Festival (plus, plenty of Italian dinner dates), it’s clear that this Taurus-coded relationship had a taste for the finer things in life.

Gemini Zodiac Signs: Kaia Gerber Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Davidson and Kaia Gerber reportedly dated from October 2019 to January 2020, when he was 26 and she was 18. After they split, Davidson made a rare public comment about his love life. “She’s very young, and I’m f*cking going through a lot, and it was before I went to rehab," Davidson told Charlamagne Tha God about their breakup in a February 2020 interview, per People. “She should be having fun. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and sh*t. She should be enjoying her work.” According to Jackson, that quote screams Gemini energy. “Pete mentioned that she was ‘too young’ and should just be out having fun,” she says. “That’s something that is very important to Geminis when dating.”

Cancer Zodiac Signs: Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Ariana Grande and Davidson’s romance had all the sensitive water sign energy that Cancers love. In fact, this relationship happens to line up with Grande’s IRL sign: Born on June 26, she is a Cancer through and through. Throughout the course of their four-month relationship, Grande and Davidson got engaged, sparked conversations about Davidson’s BDE, and inspired her song “Pete Davidson.” In it, she sings, “Universe must have my back / Fell from the sky into my lap / And I know you know that you're my soulmate and all that.” Falling hard and fast is extreme Cancer energy. The superstar kept singing about Davidson, even a year after their split. “Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful,” she sang in “Thank U, Next.” Putting rose-colored glasses on an old relationship is also a Cancer move.

Leo Zodiac Signs: Kim Kardashian Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Leos love the limelight, so it’s no shock that Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson from October 2021 to August 2022 falls into this category. “It’s his most public relationship so far,” Jackson says — something any true Leo would insist on. Plus, that over-the-top Met Gala date? That had Leo written all over it. There were also some Leo-leaning Kete moments on The Kardashians. “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours,” Kardashian told her grandmother in October 2022. “And I was like, ‘My grandmother told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.’ So we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you,” Kardashian said, per Us Weekly.

Virgo Zodiac Signs: Olivia O’Brien Bryan Bedder/Variety/Getty Images Jackson calls Davidson and Olivia O’Brien’s maybe-romance “very Virgo-coded.” ICYMI, O’Brien claimed that she and Davidson dated on the BFFs podcast, but Davidson’s rep denied the rumors. In June 2022, podcast host and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy asked O’Brien if they had “been seeing” each other. O’Brien replied, “Um, yeah. Uh, Pete. Um, I didn’t think — I didn’t think that anyone knew about that. I really didn’t.” She added, “Yeah, yeah, we, that’s true. Nice guy.” According to her, Davidson ended things in 2020 over text before dating Dynevor. But Davidson’s rep denied this, telling E!, “There is no truth to this — they were friends and hung [out] a few times.” Later, O’Brien clarified in a since-deleted IG story. “I never claimed to date anyone. Stop trying to start weird drama over me texting someone 2 years ago. Jesus Christ,” she wrote. Her back-and-forth statements felt very Virgo, considering the sign is often pegged as the over-thinker of the zodiac.

Libra Zodiac Signs: Madelyn Cline Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Madelyn Cline, Davidson’s latest rumored partner, feels like the most Libra-coded ’ship to Jackson. “They’ve both gone through breakups recently — Libras love a good rebound moment!” she says. Per reports, Cline split from Jackson Guthy in July, and Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders broke up in August. There’s also their first public appearance to consider. On Oct. 14, Cline headed to the SNL after-party with Davidson after he hosted. This all adds up, Jackson says. “Libras also tend to be incredibly supportive partners, and she’s already attended one of his work-related events.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs: Cazzie David Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Scorpios don’t forget hurt they’ve felt in the past — which is something Jackson sees in Cazzie David’s writing about Davidson. In her 2020 book Nobody Asked for This, David wrote that the comedian had started dating Grande one day after they ended things. “I scrolled through Twitter and saw that my ex of one day had a new girlfriend,” David wrote about their 2018 breakup, per E!. “My dad held me as I shook uncontrollably in his arms for the entire flight.” David also detailed how Davidson immediately covered all tattoos dedicated to her. Plus, she wrote about how Grande and Davidson’s first public date (at Harry Potter World) was a repeat of her first outing with Davidson. However, in the same book, David also included a sweet dedication to Davidson: “Pete: I love you. Thank you for being encouraging when you did not have to be. Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me.” Showing empathy toward Davidson while still delivering a powerful sting has the scorpion written all over it.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs: Kate Beckinsale Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Known for seeking new experiences and thrills, Sagittarians love a spectacle — especially if it involves them. Davidson and Kate Beckinsale went public with their PDA-heavy romance at a New York Rangers game in March 2019. A meme-making PDA moment is what every Sagittarius dreams of, TBH. This fire sign appreciates feeling uninhibited, especially in romance — the kind of uninhibited that doesn’t care about paparazzi capturing your steamy moment. “They confirmed their relationship while making out at a hockey game, which is very on brand for a Sagittarius,” Jackson says.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs: Carly Aquilino Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images Being friends with an ex is never easy, but as an Earth sign, Capricorn’s practical nature makes the friend zone more tolerable. It’s why Carly Aquilino and Davidson’s ’ship fits the Capricorn label so well. The couple dated in 2015 but have kept in touch since breaking up. Jackson notes, “Even after splitting, they were able to work alongside each other in King pf Staten Island.” They acted together in Bupkis, too. For both projects, Davidson wasn’t just a fellow cast member — he was a writer on King of Staten Island and Bupkis (which he also helped create) — so working with Aquilino again wasn’t a coincidence.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs: Emily Ratajkowski Michael Simon/Shutterstock Davidson’s short-lived rumored romance with Emily Ratajkowski had major Aquarian vibes. The air sign loves freedom and abandoning tradition, which fits this fling exactly. “She dated him very shortly after separating her husband,” Jackson says. The same month they started seeing each other, in December 2022, they ended things. “Their fling has moved into the friend zone,” a source told Page Six. This kind of quick-to-burn-out relationship is stereotypical of Aquarians — they tend to change directions swiftly, just like the wind. “This is a typical air sign move,” Jackson adds.