Pete Davidson’s Dating Another A-List Actor

Is it safe to say Pete Davidson’s got game? Oh, absolutely. From Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian to Madelyn Cline, the 29-year-old comedian has had many an enchanting woman on his arm. In fact, Pete Davidson’s relationship history reads like a who’s who of celebrity A-listers — the guest list at the Met Gala, if you will — from charming comedians and actors to crooning pop stars and reality TV royalty.

“If I’m into you, I’m really into you,” Davidson shared in an interview with The Breakfast Club, explaining that he’s fully open with his love interests from the get-go. “Off the top, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here's all my issues. Here's what I do. Here's the therapists. This is what happens.' And that can either be a lot for someone... Or they could be like, 'Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.'

It’s an approach that seems to have paid off, particularly in recent years, considering his booming love life. But who, exactly, has Davidson dated? If you’re looking for answers, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a rundown of the many stars Davidson has reportedly romanced in recent years, as well as a peek at where he and his exes stand now.

2015: Carly Aquilino

Davidson dated fellow comedian Carly Aquilino around 2015. Though Aquilino reportedly threw a bit of shade at Davidson when he announced his engagement to Ariana Grande in 2018 (sharing a screenshot of a text that read, “but... I can’t” on Instagram), the two appear to be on fairly good terms. They even reunited in the 2020 film The King of Staten Island — in which Davidson, the king of Staten Island himself, obviously starred.

2016-2018: Cazzie David

For two years, Davidson was linked to yet another professionally funny woman: Cazzie David, an actor, writer, and daughter of famed Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David. As David explains in her 2020 memoir, No One Asked For This, Davidson reportedly ended their relationship via text message a mere day before his romance with Ariana Grande went public, which, yikes.

But overall, it seems the couple ended on good terms. David even gave a nod to Davidson in the acknowledgments of her book, saying, “Pete. I love you…. Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me.”

May - October 2018: Ariana Grande

From May through October 2018, Ariana Grande and Davidson were involved not simply in a whirlwind romance, but in a revolving tornado of passion. Two weeks in, Davidson had inked multiple Grande-themed tattoos onto his body. By one month, they’d moved in together in New York. And in mid-June, the pair were engaged. Grande even named a song on her album Sweetener — released in August 2018 — after Davidson. (Seriously, the song is called “pete davidson” and features the lyrics, “And I know you know that you're my soulmate and all that.”)

But ultimately, Grande and Davidson broke up, mutually deciding to part ways, per TMZ. The pop star later shared that the two were “up and down and off” before they broke up, while Davidson said in a stand-up set that he’d been broken up with.

Despite their rocky and rapid end, Grande still included the lyric “And for Pete, I’m so grateful” in the breakup anthem “thank u, next,” which dropped in November 2018.

January - April 2019: Kate Beckinsale

Davidson wastes no time! In January 2019, he was seen flirting with actress Kate Beckinsale at a Golden Globes after-party, which they reportedly left together. That March, Beckinsale and Davidson went public with some PDA at a New York Rangers game. But by April, the two had reportedly split, per ET.

September - October 2019: Margaret Qualley

After his breakup with Beckinsale, Davidson took a brief break from dating (or so it seemed), staying single for a whopping five months before stepping out with Maid actress (and daughter to rom-com queen Andie MacDowell) Margaret Qualley in September 2019 during the Venice Film Festival. This romance would be short-lived, too, though, with Us reports suggesting Davidson and Qualley had broken up as soon as October. They’ve reportedly stayed friends.

October 2019 - January 2020: Kaia Gerber

On the heels of his breakup from Qualley, Davidson once again dated an accomplished brunette with famous parents: model Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s daughter. The couple started dating in late 2019 and split in January 2020, which Davidson detailed in a video interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

“She’s very young… and it was before I went to rehab,” he said (Gerber is seven years his junior). “It’s just like, she should be having fun... She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues... She should be enjoying her work.”

March - August 2021: Phoebe Dynevor

In March 2021 — not long after Phoebe Dynevor skyrocketed to fame in Bridgerton — Davidson was linked to the British actress, reportedly holding hands with her in an English village. They were then seen canoodling at Wimbledon that July, sharing cheek kisses and belly laughs. In August, however, The Sun declared the pair “Bridgerdone,” reporting that their busy work schedules made the relationship difficult to sustain.

October 2021 - August 2022: Kim Kardashian

In early October 2021, Davidson and Kardashian shared a kiss while shooting SNL, starting a whirlwind of a romance. By Halloweekend 2021, dating rumors started to fly when the two were spotted together at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. Then, they had back-to-back dinners in New York the following week.

Their nine-month relationship came to an end in August 2022. “Pete is 28, and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” one source told Page Six at the time.

When details about their breakup aired on The Kardashians in May 2023, Kardashian told Scott Disick about the “obviously sad” split, but was happy she and Davidson were “communicating really well” until the very end. “Breakups are just not my thing,” she told Disick, per Today.

Then, in a June episode, Kardashian reflected on getting into a relationship “so fast” after her divorce. (She filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021.) “It got my mind away from stuff, and that’s not a way to run from things,” she said. “It’s better to deal. Heal. Deal, heal, and then feel.”

November - December 2022: Emily Ratajkowski

Davidson dated EmRata briefly in 2022 — his first post-Kardashian fling. Rumors about them started in November 2022, when DeuxMoi posted a tip about their relationship. By December, an insider told People they were "really enjoying their time together.”

The insider continued, “She keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it. They are getting more serious. Pete is very chill and understanding about her being a mom too. It's a nice situation for Em. It's fun without any stress. Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home."

By the end of December, however, Us Weekly reported that things were over between the two of them. The breakup was reportedly amicable.

January 2023 - August 2023: Chase Sui Wonders

Davidson started dating Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders in January 2023. They kept their romance pretty private with a few notable exceptions. “We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything,” Wonders told Nylon about their romance in May 2023. “It feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred.”

Davidson publicly complimented his then-GF, too. At the Bupkis premiere in April 2023, he told ET, “I mean, she's the best. She's the best actress. She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going so... I had a blast.”

However, by August 2023, they had called it quits. “There's no bad blood or any hard feelings between them,” a source told Us about the breakup. “Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

September 2023 - Present: Madelyn Cline

Rumors surrounding Davidson and Outerbanks star Madelyn Cline started in September when Us reported they spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel. “Pete and Madelyn are dating,” a source claimed. “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.” Per Page Six, Cline also attended Davidson’s Las Vegas comedy show on Sept. 23.

Following their weekend in Vegas, a source told ET that Davidson and Cline are hanging out and “really like each other.”

That’s not all: Fans think the couple might have already gone Instagram official, after snooping through Cline’s Sept. 14 IG post. In the carousel of photos, a mystery man — potentially Davidson? — has his arm around Cline’s shoulders.