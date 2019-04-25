They've been linked for a few months now, but are Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson still dating? Well, according to recent updates, things seem to have reportedly cooled down between the pair. That being said, the details on their reported split remain unclear.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair reportedly are, like, legit over. A source “familiar with the situation” told the publication that Beckinsale and Davidson aren't hooking up anymore, but have decided to end things on friendly terms and stay friends. “They’re still friendly but are not on romantic terms,” the source explained. (Elite Daily has reached out to reps for both stars for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.)

People, on the other hand, spoke to a source who has a totally different take on what's been going on between Davidson and Beckinsale as of late. According to their source, Davidson and Beckinsale are actually still an item; they've just decided to slow things down (which is probably a good call considering how things went down the last time Davidson tried to move quickly).

The same source also interestingly noted to People that the couple definitely wasn't just fooling around in the beginning. They were serious. “Pete and Kate got super serious very fast, but they’ve decided to slow things down a bit,” the source told People. “They’re still dating as of now.”

In fact, they were getting so serious that People reports Davidson was reportedly spotted out to dinner in Los Angeles with Beckinsale, her mom, Judy Loe, and her stepfather, Roy Battersby, on the 40th anniversary of her father's death.

Earlier that day, Beckinsale posted a tribute to her late dad on Instagram. “40 years is a lot of missing. Thank you so much to everyone who has been kind," she captioned the series of pictures of her late father, Richard Beckinsale, the day she reportedly went out to dinner with Davidson and her family in Los Angeles. "Lots of love xx."

I don't know about you, but, to me, the 40th anniversary of your dad's death doesn't exactly seem like the place you'd bring a casual hookup buddy. So, yeah, I think it's safe to say I buy into the whole cooling things down a bit theory.

People reports that Beckinsale and Davidson were first linked together in January 2019 after they were reportedly spotted flirting it up at a Golden Globes after party.

Since that time, the two have been spotted together by paparazzi a few times. One of those times was the now famous moment gloriously caught on camera of the two of them full-on making out at a Rangers game while Antoni from Queer Eye awkwardly sat next to them pretending not to notice. You've probably spotted it in about 5,000 memes by now.

Especially because the rumored relationship took place so shortly after Davidson's split with Ariana Grande, fans were giving Beckinsale and Davidson lots of attention regarding the new maybe relationship. “I’m surprised by the interest [in my dating life],” Beckinsale told the Los Angeles Times in March 2019 without actually referring to Davidson by name. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to.”

Maybe all that attention is what contributed to them taking things down a notch. Either way, the most important thing is that the two are happy. Here's to hoping!