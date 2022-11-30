Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Divorce Settlement Is A Lot

Say goodbye to Kimye, once and for all. On Nov. 29, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reached a divorce settlement, almost two years after Kardashian initially filed to split from West. The couple was married for six years and share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Here’s what Kardashian and West agreed to in their divorce settlement, which will be legally finalized once a judge signs off on it.

According to legal documents obtained by E!, West and Kardashian agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their children. The Donda rapper will pay Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support. The once-couple will split their children's medical, security, and educational expenses 50/50. Both Kardashian and West agreed to waive spousal support. (In January 2022, Forbes estimated Kardashian’s net worth was $1.8 billion; in October 2022, Forbes estimated that West’s net worth dropped by approximately $1.5 billion, down to $400 million.)

The couple’s expansive collection of properties — ahem, 21 houses for one family of six — was also divided in their divorce. According to E!, Kardashian will retain several properties in Hidden Hills, California (including her current home). She was also awarded homes in Riverside, California; Malibu, California; and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Kardashian also kept the next-door property West purchased mid-divorce, per TMZ.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

West kept over 300 acres of property in Calabasas, California, as well as other houses in Malibu, Hidden Hills, and Thousand Oaks, California. He also retained three properties in Wyoming (including two ranches), a property in Belgium (near Antwerp), and his childhood home in Chicago.

The couple has not publicly commented on the divorce agreement, but in February (when Kardashian first filed), she told Vogue, “For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good... And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”