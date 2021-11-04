Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are — bafflingly — at it again, friends. After a rooftop dinner in Staten Island on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the two got together once more (!!!) on Wednesday night, Nov. 3, at a club in Manhattan. Oh, yes: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had dinner again in New York City. And I, for one, am starting to feel like that meme of Charlie Day in front of a white board, trying to make sense of it all.

Let’s review the facts, shall we? Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, CA over Halloween weekend. A romantic move? Sure! But also, easily, a fun night out between friends. Or so I thought.

On Nov. 2, the plot thickened when Davidson arranged a private dinner for Kardashian at Campania — an Italian spot in his hometown of Staten Island — where they “quietly were able to sneak in and out,” a source told Page Six. A chivalrous gesture? Absolutely! But maybe Pete just wanted to show the Skims founder his favorite pizza spot?

But then (then!), Kardashian and Davidson went out for a second night in a row, this time meeting up with pals at Zero Bond — an elite, members-only club in New York’s NoHo neighborhood. And while neither have confirmed they’re dating, I’m having a hard time believing these two are just friends anymore.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adding fuel to the dating rumors fire, a source also told Page Six that Kardashian is “intrigued” by Davidson on Nov. 3. “She likes him,” the source added. Enough to see him at least three times in five days, it seems. Oh, and another insider told E! that “Kim thinks Pete’s hilarious. Pete is quite the charmer and she totally understands the allure. Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together and she is really enjoying hanging out with him.” *Raises eyebrows*

A separate source called the dinner dates casual, telling Page Six that Kardashian planned to return to Los Angeles soon anyway, as she doesn’t like to be away from her kids for long. But hey, who’s to say Davidson’s not going to hop on a plane and head straight for Calabasas? We’ll just have to wait and see.