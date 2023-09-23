Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Dating Madelyn Cline

It looks like there’s a new woman in Pete Davidson’s life. About a month after his breakup with Chase Sui Wonders, Davidson has reportedly begun dating Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline... who herself had a recent breakup with a famous actor named Chase. Here’s all the info on those dating rumors between Davidson and Cline.

The new relationship sparked in late September, after Us Weekly reported the two stars spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel. “They were really low-key and kept things casual,” the publication’s source claimed on Sept. 22.

Both stars are fresh out of buzzy relationships with past co-stars named Chase. Davidson had been dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders since the beginning of 2023, but the two called it quits in August. As for Cline, she dated her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes throughout the first two seasons of their hit Netflix show, but they broke up at the end of 2021 after nearly two years together. Stokes is now dating country singer Kelsea Ballerini, while Cline had been connected to singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy throughout 2022 and 2023.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

While Cline’s most recent relationship was pretty low-key, Davidson’s dating life has been a high-profile whirlwind for the past five years. In 2018, he dated and was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande, inspiring several songs on her album Sweetener. Throughout 2019 and 2020, he dated various famous actors, including Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor. In 2021, Davidson’s love life reached a whole new level of public fascination when he began dating Kim Kardashian following her divorce from Kanye West. The rollercoaster romance lasted about nine months before the two stars split up in the fall of 2022.

Up until recently, Davidson had been seeing his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Wonders. The two had played love interests both in the A24 horror comedy, as well as in Davidson’s semi-autobiographical Peacock series Bupkis.

Things are still new between Davidson and Cline, and fans don’t know a lot of details just yet, but it’s safe to say this is the hot new celeb relationship of 2023.