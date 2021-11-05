Pete Davidson’s Relationship History Is Basically The Met Gala Guest List

Is it safe to say Pete Davidson gets around? Oh, absolutely. From Ariana Grande to (reportedly) Kim Kardashian, the 27-year-old comedian and Saturday Night Live star has had many an enchanting woman on his arm. In fact, Pete Davidson’s relationship history reads like a who’s who of celebrity A-listers — the guest list at the Met Gala, if you will — from charming comedians and actors to crooning pop stars and reality TV royalty.

“If I’m into you, I’m really into you,” Davidson shared in an interview with The Breakfast Club, explaining that he’s fully open with his love interests from the get-go. “Off the top, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here's all my issues. Here's what I do. Here's the therapists. This is what happens.' And that can either be a lot for someone... Or they could be like, 'Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.'

It’s an approach that seems to have paid off, particularly in recent years, considering his booming love life. But who, exactly, has Davidson dated? If you’re looking for answers, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a rundown of the many stars Davidson has reportedly romanced in recent years, as well as a peek at where he and his exes stand now.

2015: Carly Aquilino

Davidson dated fellow comedian Carly Aquilino around 2015. Though Aquilino reportedly threw a bit of shade at Davidson when he announced his engagement to Ariana Grande in 2018 (sharing a screenshot of a text that read, “but... I can’t” on Instagram), the two appear to be on fairly good terms. They even reunited in the 2020 film The King of Staten Island — in which Davidson, the king of Staten Island himself, obviously starred.

2016-2018: Cazzie David

For two years, Davidson was linked to yet another professionally funny woman: Cazzie David, an actor, writer, and daughter of famed Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David. As David explains in her 2020 memoir, No One Asked For This, Davidson reportedly ended their relationship via text message a mere day before his romance with Ariana Grande went public, which, yikes.

But overall, it seems the couple ended on good terms. David even gave a nod to Davidson in the acknowledgements of her book, saying, “Pete. I love you…. Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me.”

2018: Ariana Grande

Full disclosure: I still have not personally recovered from this breakup, so I can only imagine how Davidson feels. From May through October 2018, Ariana Grande and Davidson were involved not simply in a whirlwind romance, but in a revolving tornado of passion. Two weeks in, Davidson had inked multiple Grande-themed tattoos onto his body. By one month, they’d moved in together in New York. And in mid-June, the pair were engaged. Grande even named a song on her album Sweetener — released in August 2018 — after Davidson. (Seriously, the song is called “pete davidson” and features the lyrics, “And I know you know that you're my soulmate and all that.”)

But ultimately, Grande and Davidson broke up, mutually deciding to part ways, per TMZ. The pop star later shared that the two were “up and down and off” before they broke up, while Davidson said in a stand-up set that he’d been “dumped.”

Despite their rocky and rapid end, Grande still included the lyric “And for Pete, I’m so grateful” in the break up anthem “thank u, next,” which dropped in November 2018.

2019: Kate Beckinsale

Davidson wastes no time! In January 2019, he was seen flirting with actress Kate Beckinsale at a Golden Globes after-party, which they reportedly left together. That March, Beckinsale and Davidson went public with some PDA at a New York Rangers’ game. But by April, the two had reportedly split.

2019: Margaret Qualley

After his breakup with Beckinsale, Davidson took a brief break from dating (or so it seemed), staying single for a whopping five months before stepping out with Maid actress (and daughter to rom-com queen Andie MacDowell) Margaret Qualley in September 2019 during the Venice Film Festival. This romance would be short-lived, too, though, with reports suggesting Davidson and Qualley had broken up as soon as October. They’ve reportedly stayed friends.

2019-2020: Kaia Gerber

On the heels of his breakup from Qualley, Davidson once again dated an accomplished brunette with famous parents: model Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s daughter. The couple reportedly started dating in late 2019 and split in January 2020, which Davidson detailed in a video interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

“She’s very young… and it was before I went to rehab,” he said (Gerber is seven years his junior). “It’s just like, she should be having fun... She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues... She should be enjoying her work.”

2021: Phoebe Dynevor

In March 2021 — not long after Phoebe Dynevor skyrocketed to fame in Bridgerton — Davidson was linked to the British actress, reportedly holding hands with her in an English village. They were then seen canoodling at Wimbledon that July, sharing cheek kisses and belly laughs. In August, however, The Sun declared the pair “Bridgerdone,” reporting that their busy work schedules made the relationship difficult to sustain.

2021: Kim Kardashian

And now, the most recent woman with whom Davidson’s reportedly been romantically involved (drumroll, please!): Kim Kardashian.

While they have met before (both attended Kid Cudi’s birthday party in 2019, for instance), and while Davidson and Kardashian did share a kiss while shooting SNL, it wasn’t until Halloweekend that dating rumors started to fly. The two were spotted together at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, CA, then had back-to-back dinners in New York the following week. Reportedly, Kardashian is “intrigued” by Davidson. Well, well, well.

Could Kardashian be the final stop on Davidson’s A-list dating parade? The happily-ever-after we’ve all wanted for the king of Staten Island? We, too, are intrigued to find out.