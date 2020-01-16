If you're wondering why Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson reportedly broke up, I come bearing answers. “It looks like Pete and Kaia are over," a source reportedly told Page Six on Jan. 14. "It got very overwhelming for Kaia. Pete has a certain M.O. and he’s very intense to his girlfriends. Kaia is only 18 and it’s a lot to deal with.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Gerber and Davidson for comment on the rumored split and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Another source shared a different theory with E! News on Jan. 13. According to their source, Davidson is reportedly "taking a break [from the relationship] to work on his mental health." The same source also reportedly noted that "It became very clear that he had to go and do this [get help] and couldn't wait any longer."

A separate source who also reportedly spoke to E! News on Jan. 13 apparently said that Davidson is in "a program" and that, as a result of the program he's lost touch with Gerber. Additionally, the source claimed that Gerber is apparently not sure if she wants to "continue in their relationship" because she "wasn't comfortable with what she saw and doesn't know if she can handle it."

Kristy Sparow/WireImage/Getty Images

The reports of Davidson taking time to focus on his mental health shouldn't come as too much of a shock who caught the Dec. 21 episode of Saturday Night Live. During a surprise appearance on the "Weekend Update" segment of the show that night, Davidson implied that he would seek treatment for his mental health during the show's winter hiatus. "I'm going on 'vacation' but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces," Davidson said, adding "it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates."

Rumors of a romance between Gerber and Davidson first sparked when the comedian and the model were spotted grabbing lunch at New York City restaurant Sadelle's on Oct. 22. The rumors only escalated when Gerber was spotted wearing a mysterious "P" necklace to a red carpet event on Nov. 6. While neither Gerber nor Davidson ever flat-out confirmed or denied the reported relationship, Davidson did allude to the backlash he faced for dating the model during his Dec. 21 appearance on "Weekend Update."

"You get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted, but I do it and America wants to punch me in the throat," Davidson joked to Colin Jost (who's engaged to Scarlett Johansson). Davidson went on to joke that if anyone's going to date someone who resembles him, he's pretty much the best case scenario. "There's a million guys who look like me and I'm the only one who has a job," Davidson said. "It's just me and Tyga."

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

Here's to hoping, no matter what happens in terms of their reported relationship, Davidson gets the help he needs.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.