Kaia Gerber's "P" Necklace Amid Pete Davidson Dating Rumors Is Interesting

If you've been curious about Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson's potentially budding relationship, may I direct you to the "P" necklace Kaia Gerber is now wearing? In the midst of those Gerber-Davidson dating rumors, the model's choice of jewelry seems particularly significant. Gerber donned the necklace during a red carpet appearance alongside her mom supermodel Cindy Crawford and her grandma Jennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf in Los Angeles on Nov. 6.

The jewelry in question was a dainty gold necklace with a diamond-crusted "P." According to People, the chain reportedly came from one of Gerber's favorite brands Missoma London, but Gerber reportedly added the pendant on herself. She wore it alongside a longer gold chain with a little rocket ship pendant.

Obviously, we don't know for sure if the necklace is in Davidson's honor, but the timing is very suspicious. Just a few weeks before the red carpet appearance, TMZ spotted Gerber and Davidson at New York City restaurant Sadelle's on Oct. 22. In a photo taken inside the restaurant, the two seem pretty platonic — they're laughing but not touching at all. But did I mention TMZ also reported Davidson was reportedly seen leaving Gerber's apartment the very next day? Interesting.

And now she's hitting up red carpet events with a "P" necklace that could very well be for "Pete." But Pete Davidson isn't the only "P" in Gerber's life. Her brother Presley's name obviously also starts with a "P." The necklace also could have been an ode to Gerber's paternal grandmother's last name, Peckman.

Check out the necklace in question for yourself here:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Here's another shot of Gerber sporting the necklace on the red carpet alongside her mother and grandmother:

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

