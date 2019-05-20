After two years of dating, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged! Johansson's publicist Marcel Pariseau shared shared the exciting news with The Associated Press on Sunday, May 19. According to Pariseau, the wedding date is still TBD. But, ah, exciting!

Us Weekly reports that the 36-year-old Saturday Night Live star and the 34-year-old Avengers star were first publicly spotted together in May of 2017 "getting cozy" at the afterparty for the SNL Season 42 finale. They confirmed they were officially together just a few months later in November 2017 by showing up together at the American Museum of Natural History Gala.

A source told Us Weekly that Jost reportedly knew from the get-go that Johansson was The One. As early as December 2017, a source told the the publication that Jost was reportedly “telling friends he wants to marry her.”

By February 2019, Us Weekly reported that the couple had moved in together.

“Colin is still head over heels for Scarlett,” an insider close to Jost told Us Weekly shortly after they reportedly moved in together. “He thinks she is incredible, kind, beautiful. He is beyond doting to her and loves showing her off when they’re out.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As if that wasn't already adorable enough, the insider also noted that Johansson “loves Colin too, and they are in it for the long haul. They have talked about marriage and are fully committed to each other. Colin gets a starry-eyed look in his eyes when he talks about her.”

The insider also said that Jost had put in a major effort with Johansson's 4-year-old daughter Rose. “Colin is also close to Scarlett’s daughter, and they have a lot of date nights in together as a family,” the source added to Us Weekly.

Just a short month after news of their reportedly shacking up together, rumors started swirling about that the two were going to take their relationship to the next level soon.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Scarlett and Colin are in love and share many of the same interests and the same sense of humor. Scarlett is very happy” a source told People in March 2019, adding that "there is marriage talk with Colin."

Looks like the rumors were true because they are finally engaged!

While this will be Jost's first marriage, this won't be Johansson's first crack at matrimonial bliss. The actress was first married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. After her split from Reynolds, she went on to marry the father of her daughter, Romain Dauriac, in 2014, splitting in 2017.

This time around, sources say they believe Johansson is reportedly more ready for a marriage that's actually going to last.

“She is a mother and in a mature place where marriage makes more sense than it did in earlier relationships that didn’t last,” the insider told People back in March 2019 when news of his reportedly planning a proposal first leaked. “She is in love and likes to be married, but is aware of how hard it is these days.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Johansson hasn't been shy about how hard she believes marriage can be in past interviews. "I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing,” she told Playboy in their March/April 2017 issue. “I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work.”

“And the fact that it is such work for so many people — for everyone — the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing," she continues. It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond.”

Congrats to her for finding someone worth putting in the hard work for!