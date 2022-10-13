Kim & Pete Had Sex In Front Of A Fireplace... For Her Grandmother

Kete may have flickered out over the summer, but their iconic flame lives on, if only in new episodes of The Kardashians. The show’s second season was filmed prior to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s split in August, and TBH, it’s nice to reminisce about Kete’s golden era. ICYMI, the beauty mogul and comedian reportedly started dating in Oct. 2021. They went strong for nine months before breaking up thanks to being in “very different places.” (It still hurts.) Season 2 gives fans a chance to learn about new Kete moments — post-mortem. For instance, Kardashian revealed that she had fireplace sex with Davidson, and, um, the inspo came from an unlikely source.

During an Oct. 13 episode, Kardashian spilled some juicy details about her personal life with Davidson, and they involved... a grandparent? It turns out the reality star takes sex advice from her grandmother, Mary “Jo” Houghton, pretty seriously. “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend,” Kardashian recalled to Houghton, per Us Weekly, “and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours. And I was like, ‘My grandmother told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.’” She put it bluntly: “So we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.” OK, I’m cringing, but I’m also laughing.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The SKIMS founder acknowledged the ~unconventional~ nature of the sexy sitch. “How creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex,” she joked. When her then-beau called her up during the episode, Kardashian made sure to let him know, “My grandmother says that she misses you.” Aww.

Houghton wasn’t the only Kete fan in the family while they were dating; Kris Jenner also gushed about the former Saturday Night Live star during a confessional. “Pete is amazing,” she said, per People. “No drama, no stress, he's just Pete.” Jenner added, “[He] fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she's more confident, Pete brings out the best in her.” ‘Scuse me while I go get some tissues immediately.

Uggghh, I miss them, but I hope Kardashian and Davidson are enjoying the single life these days!