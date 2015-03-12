As a Pisces, I can tell you pretty confidently that we're a pretty tough sign to read. As the mutable water sign of the zodiac, we’re constantly going along with the ebbs and flows of life, adapting to our environment and the people around us. Pisceans are considered to be the dreamers of the zodiac, and with adventure planet Jupiter as our ruler, who could blame us? Our creative, chameleon-like nature often gets confused for uncertainty, but we are certain of one thing in particular: Change is inevitable.

If your head has been left spinning by a Pisces before, don't work yourself up too much — I love myself and all my fellow Piscean friends, but you have to admit, you either have no idea what's going on in your Pisces friend's head, or you are the Pisces who constantly feels misunderstood. There are many reasons Pisces is referred to as a fish, the main one being that we’re so quick to go with the flow that it can be difficult to fully understand where we’re going sometimes. As the most adaptable sign of the zodiac, there are actually many reasons why Pisces is considered to be so difficult to understand, so if you’re a little lost in figuring out your Pisces bestie, let me break it down for you:

1. Pisces season occurs as we transition from winter to spring.

Since Pisces season takes place at the very end of the astrological year, the energy that Pisces individuals possess is flexible and changeable. Mutable signs like Pisces are pros at change, and they can teach cardinal and fixed signs that adjustments are always necessary. Being so changeable, however, can lead to confusion for Pisces individuals, so it can be easy for them to lose themselves in the process. Since they’re ruled by Jupiter though, they are extremely wise and full of knowledge — they just have to remain true to themselves at all times, despite who they’re around.

2. Pisces are always willing to go with the flow.

You never have to worry about a bad reaction from a Pisces if there’s a change in plans. They anticipate things changing, and they don’t resist it. If you’re looking for spontaneity, Pisces individuals are always up for an adventure, and they will leave the road map at home in order to be fully in the present with you. They use their intuition like a compass, leading them in every aspect of their lives. They can easily tap into their psychic abilities too, which is why they always have faith that things will work out in the end.

3. They are compassionate and charitable.

Pisces individuals are easily able to put themselves in anyone’s shoes, no matter who they are. They are selfless, caring individuals, but it can be a challenge understanding why it’s so easy for them to put others before themselves. This isn’t always a healthy habit, and can lead people with bad intentions to take advantage of their kindness. If you have a Pisces in your life who is always prioritizing your needs over their own, be sure to express your gratitude to them when you can. They sure do deserve it.

4. They have trouble distinguishing reality from fantasy.

Pisces are dreamers at heart. As previously mentioned, Jupiter — planet of expansion, abundance, and optimism — rules this sign. Since Pisces are always looking for ways to expand emotionally and spiritually, they can easily get caught up in their own ideals.

This also means that Pisces shift from goal to goal, and sometimes those goals may seem impossible. To a Pisces though, the goals are as close to reality as it gets. Silly fish.

5. Creativity is everything.

Pisces folks are not only idealists, but they’re phenomenal artists. Since they operate on an adaptable, fluid frequency, it’s easy for them to become inspired by the world around them. Others may not understand why they become inspired by seemingly mundane things, but Pisces don’t necessarily need to be understood. They’re too busy off in their dream world to care.

6. They can only think straight when they're alone.

Since Pisces are so easily influenced by the world and the people around them, they need time by themselves to reflect and recharge. Sensitive souls like Pisces are like psychic sponges, and time in isolation is a top priority for them. Don’t take it the wrong way though, they still care about you. They just can’t show up for you until they first show up for themselves.

7. They are inherently introverted.

Since Pisces is a mutable water sign, they are more on the introverted, withdrawn side. It may take them a little longer to make friends, but when they do, they make friends for life. It can sometimes be a challenge for Pisces to decipher between real and fake friends, so they have to be extra careful when it comes to who they surround themselves with.

8. They accept literally everyone.

While Pisceans are most commonly known to be extremely sensitive, they’re also considered to be one of the most understanding and accepting signs of the zodiac as well. They like to connect with people from all walks of life, and won’t judge a soul based on their past mistakes. Since they fit in among every crowd, it’s easy for them to run in an array of different circles. Others may see this to be a bit flaky, but Pisces folks feel that they have no reason to block an opportunity to connect with someone just because they’re different.

9. They're a little oversensitive.

And by a little, I mean a lot. Words cut deep with Pisces, so be sure to watch how you speak to them, because they won’t forget it. Pisceans respect honesty and empathy over everything, so be sure to extend the same kindness they give to you, back to them. They soak up the energy they’re around like a sponge, which isn’t always a good thing. Once Pisces individuals learn how to protect their energy, they’ll be fine.

10. They want to be liked by everyone.

Since Pisces are such sensitive beings, they take it hard when people don’t like them. Because of this, they tend to shift and adapt to the energy of the people they’re around, which can seem disingenuous. That’s not necessarily the case though — they really just want people to like them, and they’re willing to do whatever they can in order to make sure that they do. It can be hard at times, but Pisces must learn how to be authentic to themselves, even when they face adversity.