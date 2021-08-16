eThings are reportedly over for Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor, and I’m honestly conflicted. Although this might have been one of the most random celeb matches I’ve seen in a while, they seemed well-suited. (Maybe it was the matching initials?!) Apparently, long-distance played a role in this duo’s breakup. A source explained to The Sun, distance “put a strain on them” and “made it completely unworkable” on Aug. 15. I can’t really blame them: London to NYC is a long flight (almost nine hours!).

The insider explained, “Pete and Phoebe’s romance was a real whirlwind and from the start they were both totally committed. But as time has passed, it’s become increasingly obvious it is going to be difficult to make this work.” Apparently, with their hectic work schedules (Dynevor is filming Bridgerton’s second season while Davidson is busy with SNL and his new rom-com Meet Cute), finding time to see one another was a huge challenge.

“Phoebe and Pete were last together in the UK in July but since he flew back to the States, he’s not seen her... People can’t just jump on planes and jet around the world when they want to,” they explained. Plus, according to the source, Dynevor’s recent decision to visit “Croatia with her mates this week rather than going to see Pete in America” was a sign of where their relationship was headed.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

On Aug. 16, an E! News source also blamed distance for their reported split. Apparently, flying back and forth just wasn’t “sustainable” for the couple for the long term. “The long distance made it very difficult. They had fun, but it wasn't sustainable being so far apart. It was great while it lasted, but they both agreed it was best to move on,” the insider explained.

Just because they reportedly called it quits, however, doesn’t mean there’s any bad blood between the two of them. They’re just going to keep things platonic rather than romantic. I can’t fault them for that. Long-distance friendships do tend to be easier to maintain than LDRs. The Sun source added, “They had fun and will remain close but unless something drastic changes their relationship won’t recover.”

Drastic like Davidson making a guest appearance on Bridgerton? The Duke of Staten Island has a nice ring to it...