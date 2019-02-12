Rising from the ashes of so much pain and loss is Ariana Grande, spreading her wings and breaking records in the music industry, like the phoenix she is. Whether you're a hardcore fan or a passing enthusiast, you probably hear one of Ariana's tunes at least once a day without even trying to. Her music is a direct testament to everything she's been through, and Ariana Grande's zodiac sign and birth chart explain everything there is to know about how she makes diamonds out of her difficulties.

Have you noticed how highly publicized her personal life is? Have you thought about how she went from looking totally happy and in love with her ex, Pete Davidson, to writing legendary breakup songs that shatter the charts? Well, being the cosmic aficionado that I am, I have to wonder how the stars have influenced Ariana's transformative strength. According to Astro-Charts.com, Ariana was born on June 23, 1993 at 9:16 p.m. in Boca Raton, Florida. This makes her a Cancer, which, as many of you probably already know, is an incredibly sensitive and emotional cardinal water sign. They have an overwhelming love and concern for their loved ones and always put family first. How was this Cancer able to break free from her relationship and become so independent? Allow me to explain.

Contrary To How It Looks, Breakups Are Super Hard On Ariana

Although songs like "thank u, next" and "7 rings" make it seem as though Ariana can get through a breakup with ease, I have to say that I think ending a relationship is beyond painful for Ariana. Not only is she a Cancer sun (ego), which is a zodiac sign known for getting too attached and lingering too long in the past, she also has her moon (emotions) in Libra.

Although Libra is an intellectual air sign, nothing is more important to Libra than one-on-one relationships. I'm willing to bet that this is a huge reason why Ariana was able to so quickly fall into an engagement with her ex, Pete Davidson. After all, being in a relationship is central to her emotional makeup. This is only emphasized by the fact that her Mercury (communication) is also in the seventh house of partnerships. For Ariana, making commitments to and connecting with one person is at the core of who she is.

She's Willing To Make Drastic, Unexpected Changes

However, as you probably already know, she broke away from her engagement to Pete in what seemed like a sudden, unexpected move. For someone who is so emotionally tied to relationships, how was she able to cut her losses and move forward as a single woman so gracefully?

Well, for one thing, her Venus (love) forms a harmonious trine with Uranus (rebellion). This grants her with so much emotional self-reliance, a need for individualism, and the ability to make a change that no one saw coming. Plus, she's got Venus opposite Pluto (rebirth), which essentially means that she can completely transform her feelings into something else entirely. Need I say more?

She Uses Music To Show The World How Strong She Is

Now here's where Ariana's birth chart gets really interesting. You've noticed how Ariana uses her musical platform to show the world how deeply she's moved on, right? It's almost as though she needs her listeners to know how over her breakups she is and how little she needs a man in order to complete her.

To touch on the surface of things, she has a Capricorn ascendant (first impressions), which essentially means that she radiates an authoritative, mature, and stoic energy. Capricorn is one of the last signs to look all torn up about a relationship coming to an end. But that's not all. Her ascendant is also conjunct Uranus (shock factor), which explains why her personal life and the music that comes out of it always rocks the world. We never know what move she's gonna make "next." This is all intensified by how she has a midheaven (reputation) in transformative, phoenix-rising Scorpio, which totally supports the way her music strives to show how much she's moved on. Her Scorpio MC gives her the determination to climb out of darkness and prove something to herself, and inevitably, the rest of the world.

But, my favorite thing about Ariana is the fact that she has a Venus in luxurious, rich, and extravagant Taurus. After listening to her song "7 rings" and hearing the lyrics: Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines / Buy myself all of my favorite things, this has got to be the most Venus in Taurus way of moving on from a breakup.