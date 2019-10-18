Once upon a time in Hollywood, a prolific comedian and a breakout star reportedly met and began quietly dating. But this story doesn't end in happily ever after, because after a short-lived rumored romance, Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley reportedly broke up, according to Page Six. The source claims the pair didn't end on bad terms, telling the magazine that Davidson and Qualley plan to "remain friends" after the breakup. (Elite Daily reached out to both Davidson and Qualley's teams for comment on the rumored split, but didn't hear back by time of publication.)

US Weekly first broke the news of pair's rumored romance on Aug. 28, with a source reporting that the Saturday Night Live actor, 25, and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 24, had been seeing each other for several months. Although neither publicly confirmed their reported relationship, Qualley's mother, actress Andie MacDowell, did the honors for her. On Sept. 29, MacDowell told PEOPLE that although she hadn't yet met Davidson herself, that her and her daughter have a "nice relationship."

“I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete that’s what it was,” MacDowell said. "She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much.”

Davidson isn't usually one to keep his relationships low-profile.In 2018, the comedian was engaged to pop star Ariana Grande, and their whirlwind romance was publicly documented. In fact, Davidson was quick to joke about it during his standup on SNL and Grande even named a song after her fiancé on her album, Sweetner. When the two decided to say "thank u, next" in Oct. 2018, Davidson was linked to actress Kate Beckinsale, with whom he was photographed in an intense makeout session in public at a hockey game. But the two called it quits after about four months of dating. Qualley is the first person Davidson has been linked to since then, but the two appeared determined to keep it hush-hush, despite traveling to Venice together, where the actress was promoting the film Seberg, which screened at the Venice Film Festival.

Qualley has generated buzz for starring in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, and more. The rising star most recently received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie for her role in Fosse/Verdon.

Davidson recently returned to join his fellow cast members on SNL Season 45, after missing the first two episodes due to a shooting conflict with the new Suicide Squad movie, which is set to be directed by James Gunn and co-stars Margot Robbie.

One thing is for certain: whether they're together or apart, these two stars continue to shine as bright as ever.