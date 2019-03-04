The Memes Of Antoni Third-Wheeling Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale's Date Are Too Funny

This is the kind of internet content I crave. The memes of Antoni third-wheeling Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's date are so much fun, and actually, pretty fascinating. Sitting next to a spit-swapping duo while paparazzi furiously snap pics of you might be some peoples' nightmare, but it's my dream. I can't really tell what Antoni from the hit series Queer Eye is thinking, but I can only assume he is living for the drama and can't wait to tell his friends about it over a big bowl of guacamole.

Let's be real, Davidson knows what he's putting out there. Kate Beckinsale, too. They had to have known cameras were capturing their every move while they made out at a hockey game in New York City. Davidson, and particularly his dating life, are front and center in the media these days thanks to his high profile engagement and breakup to pop star Ariana Grande. The two called off their wedding in October of 2018 and Davidson was first linked to Beckinsale by January 2019. The two were spotted flirting at a Golden Globes afterparty, which somehow led to them smooching next to Antoni come early March.

The pictures are fascinating. Davidson and Beckinsale are kissing (with a lot of tongue) while Antoni sits, sometimes with his hand idly resting on his chin, less than a foot away. Some fans read Antoni's facial expression as uneasiness. Others think he looks thirsty for the drama, which is the opinion-camp that I'm in. There's no way he's not giving Jonathan Van Ness the play-by-play, maybe even as we speak.

Of course, social media wasted no time making hilarious memes out of the photos. Take a look at the goods:

I'm certain there is more where these came from, too.

What's fascinating is that you can clearly see Davidson's heart-shaped neck tattoo which fans know is covering up his previous Ariana Grande Dangerous Woman tat. Back when Davidson and Grande were first falling in love, Davidson stamped Grande's iconic bunny ears mask on his throat which should have been our first tip into how impulsive this guy can be. However, sources say no one should get ahead of themselves when it comes to his current status with Beckinsale. An insider told PEOPLE, "Kate’s not looking to get serious with someone." Prior to that, a source told the magazine Davidson is "very much enjoying being single as he is focusing on himself."

Still, Beckinsale recently attended one of Davidson's comedy shows in Los Angeles and the two returned to the same hotel afterward. There's no rule that they can't date for funsies, it's just particularly note-worthy after Davidon's multifaceted breakup with Grande.

For her part, Ari is busy crushing the music scene and regularly referencing her past relationships in her songs. Who knows if this sexy (?) photo shoot from Davidson is a partial message to Grande or even her fans, but I for one hear him loud and clear. He will do whatever he wants, whenever he wants, next to whoever he wants, including Antoni.

Don't worry. Antoni's big day out is nothing a little guacamole can't fix.