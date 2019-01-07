OK, OK, OK. We get it, universe. You have an invested interest in keeping us on our toes with Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live comedian recently broke-up with his former fiancé, Ariana Grande, and has reportedly been pretty damn bummed about it. However, that might all be changing. Thanks to new eyewitnesses lurking at a Golden Globes after party, someone new might have caught Davidson's eye. Due to some recent headlines, people are asking — Are Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale dating? Yes, you read that right. Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson were reportedly spotted flirting the night of Sunday, Dec. 7, and people are paying the F attention. Elite Daily reached out to both Davidson and Beckinsale's reps for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Let me set the scene for you (or, at least, how I suspect ~the scene~ was)...

It's one of Hollywood's biggest nights. Movie and television stars are dressed up in some of rich people's finest attire and hanging out with each other at one of the most elite events of the year. Sandra Oh is there. It's the Golden Globes. After a broadcasted event where you get to watch your peers give moving speeches about the challenges and triumphs it takes to be in your industry, you attend an after party. Pete Davidson, 25, newly single, spots Kate Beckinsale, 45, an iconic beauty, and the two start sending out major vibes. Despite their 20-year difference, they hit it off and spend the evening chatting together on a swanky smoking patio. (I don't actually know what the patio looked like, but let's assume it was swanky AF.)

Wouldn't you fall in love, too? Doesn't it all make sense now that I've described it to you in what I can only guess is strikingly accurate detail?

According to one eyewitness, this is essentially how it all went down. E! News reports Davidson showed up at the party with his good friend Machine Gun Kelly. At first, Davidson was spotted hanging out close to Beckinsale on the dance floor, and later met her outside after he and Kelly left the shindig for a little while. According to the source, they were "very cozy."

"She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on," the insider said. "Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him."

According to the source, Machine Gun Kelly played wingman and chatted with one of Beckinsale's friends while she was busy flirting with Davidson. Apparently, the two did not go home together, but there was some sort of lingering hug before they parted ways. E! News also mentions Beckinsale kind of has a thing for comedians, having previously dated British stand-up Jack Whitehall and Matt Rife.

Back in early December, a different insider told E! News Davidson is "dating again" and "doing fine" after his split with Ariana Grande.

Even if this potential pairing between Beckinsale and Davidson is just New Year's noise, it's a fun way to kick off 2019 anyway.