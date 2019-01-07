Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh landed the opening monologue to the 76th Golden Globe Awards perfectly. The two of them may not have hosted before as a team, and Oh has never hosted an award show period. But their chemistry was effortless, their jokes were striking without being cruel, and above all, they were hilarious. Oh, as an Asian actress, was put in charge of all the jokes about Crazy Rich Asians, and she nailed it. More importantly, Sandra Oh's parents stole the show as part of it.

Crazy Rich Asians was one of the biggest films of 2018, bringing in over $200 million throughout the many weeks it ran in theaters. It also, in conjunction with Netflix, is part of the wave responsible for bringing romantic comedies (rom-coms) back into the mainstream. Oh celebrated this enormous achievement by announcing the film's total grossing figures, and then followed up with, "Said Asian moms everywhere..." And then she made an unimpressed blank face. It was great.

As the audience slowly dawned on the joke, Oh suggested the camera should cut to her mother to understand the joke. The camera obediently did so, to discover her mother looking vaguely blank-faced and unimpressed so far.

Honestly perfect.

This isn't the first time Oh's parents have stolen the show. At the Emmys in 2018, Sandra's mother and father stopped for a chat on the red carpet and told the carpet hosts how incredibly proud they were of their daughter, with mom giving her daughter a hug and a kiss live on television for all to see. This time there weren't any hugs and kisses, just a perfectly timed stoic face when the camera cut to them, but it was still the cutest thing ever.

All joking aside, Oh went serious at the end of the monologue after the light-hearted humor was done, and Samberg accidentally read her portion of the speech.

She said:

I said yes to this job tonight because I wanted to be here, to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change. And I'm not fooling myself. Next year may be different. It probably will be. But right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real. Because I see you. And I see you, in this moment of change. And now, so will everyone else.

Oh is correct — the Golden Globes (and the world) have made great strides forward this year. Black Panther, for instance, landed a Best Motion Picture – Drama nod, as did Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, Steve McQueen’s If Beale Street Could Talk, and over in Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Crazy Rich Asians got a nod as well.

This change may not last. The Golden Globes have always been a sort of outlier in the awards season calendar. Considered the kick-off to the major awards season by it's spot the schedule, the show rarely serves as a bellwether for the Oscars. But for the moment, change is, in fact, here.