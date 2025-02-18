Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Reunited At SNL 50

Over two years after their breakup, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reunited at SNL 50 on Feb. 17. Per sources, they were near each other in line to enter the studio, and they ended up chatting to one another while waiting. But that doesn’t mean Kete 2.0 is in the cards. Insiders told TMZ that their conversation was “totally casual, friendly and not romantic at all.”

“He has nothing but love and respect for Kim,” an source close to Davidson told People. "He hopes everyone can move on.” An insider told Page Six the same, adding that the exes “are on good terms.”

Kardashian and Davidson broke up in August 2022. The duo had been dating for nine months — and their relationship actually started at 30 Rock after they kissed during Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October 2021. “Pete is 28, and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” a source told Page Six at the time of their breakup.

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice, but Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids,” the source continued, adding that Kardashian felt “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

Following their split, Kardashian opened up about the romance in a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians. “It got my mind away from stuff, and that’s not a way to run from things,” she said at the time. “It’s better to deal. Heal. Deal, heal, and then feel.” (Kardashian and Davidson started seeing each other months after her split from Kanye West.)

It sounds like Kardashian and Davidson are happy to be platonic now, and both have moved on from their romance. Since dating Kardashian, Davidson has been tied to Emily Ratajkowski, Chase Sui Wonders, and Madelyn Cline. Kardashian reportedly dated Baltimore Ravens’ Odell Beckham Jr before splitting up in the spring of 2024.