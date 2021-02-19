It's the end of an era, y'all — or, at least, the end of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's relationship timeline. After weeks of divorce rumors, multiple outlets reported that Kim filed for divorce from Kayne, and TBH, I'm heartbroken. (A rep for Kim confirmed the news to Elite Daily; Kanye's rep did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment.) After four kids, seven years of marriage, and nearly two decades of friendship, I thought the bond between the reality star and the rapper was totally unbreakable. Unfortunately, their relationship has run its course.

News of their split first broke earlier this year. On Jan. 5, a source for Page Six reportedly claimed "divorce was imminent" for the two. A source for TMZ also reportedly claimed the marriage was in "deep trouble" and had been since the latter half of 2020. Kim and Kanye have yet to comment on the divorce filing themselves, but there's a good chance the divorce will be featured on the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, per Page Six.

While fans wait for KUWTK Season 20 to premiere, let's review Kim and Kanye's relationship timeline from the very beginning, shall we?

They Met In the Early 2000s Chris Weeks/WireImage/Getty Images During the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10-year anniversary special, which aired in September 2017, Kim revealed how she first met her future husband. "I met him I think in 2002 or 2003," she recalled. "He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend. I vividly remember hanging out with him and then they did a video together, so I'd see him a few times. He was asking his friends: 'Who is this Kim Kardajan?' He didn't know what my name was."

They Started Dating In 2012 Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images Nearly a decade after they first met, Kim and Kanye finally started dating and went public with their romance. During a June 2012 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Kim said they were close friends for years before things turned romantic. "I've known him for a really long time," she said. "We've been friends for like six or seven years, so it's very comforting to have someone that knows everything about you that respects you, understands, has gone through similar things." Later, she added, "I don't know why it took so long for us to kind of get together. But I think I needed to go through all my experiences and some that he's gone through." By December 2012, the two announced they were expecting their first child together.

They Welcomed Their First Child In June 2013 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Just about a year after confirming their romance, Kim and Kanye introduced their daughter, North West, to the world on June 15, 2013.

They Got Engaged In October 2013 Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images On Kim's 33rd birthday, Kanye surprised her with the most elaborate engagement of all time. The rapper proposed at San Francisco's AT&T Park, which he rented out for the occasion, and Kim took to Instagram soon after to share the happy news.

They Got Married In May 2014 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Less than a year after Kanye popped the question, the two tied the knot in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014.

They Welcomed Their Second Child In December 2015 Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Dec. 5, 2015, Kim and Kanye turned their family of three into a family of four when they welcomed their first son, Saint West.

They Reportedly Faced Marital Troubles In November 2016 John Parra/GC Images/Getty Images In November 2016, Us Weekly reported that Kim and Kanye's marriage was in trouble following Kim's Paris robbery in October of that year. A source reportedly told the publication the ordeal "left West paranoid and 'completely freaked out.'" Soon after the robbery, Kanye was hospitalized for "extreme exhaustion" after he reportedly didn't sleep for a week and began acting "paranoid and psychotic" at his trainer's house in L.A. Kim reportedly remained at his bedside throughout and, according to Us Weekly's source, felt "relieved" he was getting help. "She thinks this is what it will take to save him — and help their marriage," the source reportedly claimed.

They Welcomed Their Third Child In January 2018 Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images Just about two years after Saint was born, Kim and Kanye added another child to their brood. Their second daughter, Chicago West, was born via surrogate on Jan. 18, 2018.

Their Marriage Made Headlines Again In May 2018 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In May 2018, Kanye sparked controversy by asserting slavery was "a choice" during an appearance on TMZ Live. A month later, the rapper told The New York Times he was worried Kim would leave him due to his controversial comments. "There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low, and I called different family members and was asking, you know, 'Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?'" he said. "So that was a real conversation." Instead, Kim stood by her husband and claimed Kanye's words were taken out of context. "I always know what Kanye's intentions are and what he's trying to say," she told Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "but I also know that they're gonna write a headline and people are going to assume that that's exactly what you meant."

They Welcomed Their Fourth Child In May 2019 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images And one more makes six! On May 10, 2019, Kim and Kanye welcomed their second son, Psalm West, via surrogate.

They Reportedly Faced Marital Troubles Again In April 2020 Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fans became worried in April 2020 after a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Kim and Kanye were arguing a lot while quarantining together during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to the source, Kim felt like "all the parenting duties are falling on her" while Kanye concentrated on his own projects. The source reportedly added, "Kim finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn't ask her how he can help with the kids."

Kanye Revealed Personal Info About Kim In July 2020 Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kimye's marriage reportedly became even more strained after Kanye's first presidential campaign rally in July 2020, which is when the rapper claimed Kim considered an abortion early on in her pregnancy with their daughter North. "Kim is deeply upset with Kanye for talking about their personal life and for making matters that are very personal to them and their family public," a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed at the time.

They Reportedly Began "Living Separate Lives" In December 2020 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Following the controversy at Kanye's rally, the couple took a vacation to the Dominican Republic in August, reportedly in hopes of mending their marriage, and in October, Kanye's sweet birthday tweet for Kim gave fans some hope. However, by December, a source for People reportedly claimed Kim and Kanye "very much live separate lives," adding, "Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his ... Their lives don't overlap much."

Divorce Rumors Began Circulating In January 2021 Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images On Jan. 5, Page Six broke the news that "divorce was imminent" for the reality star and rapper. That same day, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed a major argument finally led Kim to file for divorce. "They had a big fight in early December," the source reportedly claimed. "Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don't seem to have healed since that." Another Us Weekly source reportedly claimed Kim had wanted to call it quits since Kanye's controversial comments at his July campaign event. "The comments about North and the abortion were the final confirmation. She will protect the children first, always," the source reportedly claimed.

Kim Reportedly Filed For Divorce From Kanye In February 2021 Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images After weeks of divorce rumors, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Feb. 19. Page Six also confirmed the reported split, claiming Kim's divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed the papers the same day the news broke.