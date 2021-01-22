It's officially 2021, so you know what that means: The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air some time this year. The family wrapped up filming on Jan. 8. Since the storyline has already been done and it's only a matter of time before the trailer arrives, speculation over how the series will end has been all over the internet. The KarJenners amp up the drama every year, so fans think Season 20 will be the most emotional one yet. If you're wondering if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's rumored divorce will be on KUWTK S20, here's what reports are saying.

Rumors began circulating the couple is calling it quits when Page Six reported Kardashian had hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser on Jan. 5. Apparently, Kimye just haven't been on the same page anymore. A source reportedly told the publication, Kardashian was "serious" about becoming a lawyer and continuing her prison reform campaign and wasn't happy about West's 2020 presidential run. "She’s just had enough of it," the source claimed. Elite Daily reached out to both Kardashian and West's team for confirmation on these reports, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Days later, the star posted an Instagram without her wedding ring, and fans took it as a sign the two are really going their separate ways. Kardashian deleted the photo shortly afterward, which only convinced fans even more there's drama behind the scenes.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Neither Kardashian nor West have commented on the rumors surrounding their marriage and it seems there's a good explanation. According to Page Six, Season 20 of KUWTK will cover the couple's marriage troubles. A source claimed, "The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang. They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021."

Another source said West is "less than thrilled" to have their relationship troubles played out for the world to see.

It's unclear when KUWTK will return, but from what fans have heard so far, a lot of family drama is going to go down.