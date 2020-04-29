So here's the thing: Quarantining with a partner is challenging. The idea of spending 24/7 with your partner may seem fun at first, but after a month, you'll likely start to get annoyed by their mouth-breathing... and their noisy chewing... and their existence. Celebrities aren't immune to this phenomenon and — despite the fact that they're staying in their 15,000-square-foot Calabasas mansion — Kimye is apparently not having a great time. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly arguing a lot lately, and the rumored reason isn't all that surprising. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Kardashian and West for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

According to a source for Us Weekly, West has been testing his wife's patience during the coronavirus outbreak, as he's been consumed by creative projects, and Kardashian feels like "all the parenting duties are falling on her." The source added, "Kim finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn't ask her how he can help with the kids." TBF, no matter how much space you may have, keeping four kids under the age of seven occupied can't be easy. I mean, the KUWTK star couldn't even film an IG beauty tutorial in peace, so the struggle is real, guys.

During a March 31 video interview with Whoopi Goldberg for The View, Kardashian got candid about the challenges of keeping her brood entertained. "Being at home with four kids... if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one — that is out the door," she joked. "It's really tough. Really tough." Guess I won't hold my breath for a fifth Kimye baby.

Without any outside help, Kardashian has taken on a lot more domestic duties, and she's feeling the strain of being a full-time mama. "I've been doing laundry and cooking," she added. "And being their teacher too. I have newfound respect for teachers. They deserve so much. It's been tough juggling it all — you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids." Though she said she's enjoyed spending quality time with her kids and hubby, the unequal division of labor is apparently "getting on Kim's nerves," according to Us Weekly.

However, as a source reportedly claimed to People, Kimye has been "taking turns caring for the kids." Earlier in April, West reportedly took "some of the kids" to their Wyoming property to give Kardashian a little reprieve, which... doesn't really sound like necessary travel to me, but OK. "It's a huge chaos with all the kids at home," the source said. "Kanye escapes to his office for a work break," while Kardashian apparently escapes to the guest bathroom. "I'm hiding in the guest room, you guys," Kardashian confessed while filming a beauty tutorial on April 9. "I'm hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone." Unsurprisingly, it wasn't long before six-year-old North popped into the frame.

Social distancing with your fam can be rough at times, and apparently, fame and square footage don't make things any easier. However, I have faith that Kimye will work things out and come out other side. You got this, guys.