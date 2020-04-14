Even while she's at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Kim K is churning out content for her fans. Whether it's promoting her new fragrance, documenting her workouts, or sharing a selfie, Kardashian hasn't slowed down her Instagram game at all. But one video caught fans' attention more than most, and it has them rolling with laughter. When Kardashian tried to share an important coronavirus message in tandem with California governor Gavin Newsom, North West crashed her video. Kim Kardashian's video about social distancing shared a serious message, but, thanks to North, it was also beyond hilarious.

Kim K has been all-too relatable during the coronavirus pandemic. While Kardashian's usual life oozes glamour and is not relatable for most, her videos in quarantine are pretty much the opposite. She's been incredibly honest about what life is like while quarantined with four kids, and her candid comments had moms everywhere saying "same." After Kardashian's video about social distancing featured an unexpected cameo (well, a few unexpected cameos) from North West, the clip went viral.

Kim filmed the PSA for the Governor of California's official Twitter account. She began by saying, “Hi everyone in California, it’s Kim Kardashian West and I was just wanted to talk you," but she soon trailed off when North jumped into the convo. “And North West!" her daughter yelled. North then hopped on the bed with her mom and peered over her shoulder for the rest of the video, interrupting whenever she felt necessary.

You can watch the laughable moment below.

Though Kardashian said, "I want to get out more than you know," she emphasized the importance of staying at home during the pandemic. She also urged people to “do mental health checks on your friends and your loved ones." (North's very valuable input: "You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends!")

This wasn't the first time North crashed one of her mom's videos during their time self-quarantining together. One week earlier, North could be heard in the background of her mom's makeup tutorial. At the time, Kardashian seemed slightly exasperated by the unexpected interruption.

"I'm hiding in the guest room, you guys," Kim said in the video. "I'm hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone."

If there's one takeaway from these videos, North is already a star. And keep social distancing, everyone.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.