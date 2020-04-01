Celebrities can wiggle their way out of many situations, but, like the rest of us, they are not exempt from self-quarantining. Thankfully, their self-isolation updates have been incredibly entertaining, and the KarJenner family has been particularly forthcoming with how they've been coping. Most recently, Kim Kardashian gave an update on how she's been doing, and her remarks were so, so honest. Kim Kardashian's quotes about quarantining with four kids revealed she's probably done growing her family.

It was during a chat with The View that Kimmie let fans in on how she's really been feeling while stuck at home. Of course, no in-person interviews are being conducted right now, so Kardashian chatted with Whoopi Goldberg via video chat.

"Being at home with four kids... if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one... that is out the door," she told The View host. "It's really tough. Really tough."

The KUWTK star admitted she's been doing more household chores than ever, and after homeschooling her kids, she has a newfound respect for teachers.

"I've been doing laundry and cooking," she said. "And being their teacher too. I have newfound respect for teachers. They deserve so much. It's been tough juggling it all — you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids."

As for how she and Kanye are handling their relationship through it all, Kardashian said they're appreciative of the quality time together. "I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been... the family bonding part of it all... I love all the family bonding stuff," she said.

The View on YouTube

Even before her chat with Goldberg, Kardashian had been pretty open about her social distancing struggles. In a March 26 Instagram post, she pleaded for ideas on how to keep her kids entertained.

"What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained??? As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!" she wrote in the caption.

Kardashian has spoken out in the past about how she's done growing her family, but after quarantining with her kids for several weeks straight, it looks like that decision is set in stone.

