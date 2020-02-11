Thanks to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the KarJenner fam just keeps on growing. With four kids in total, Kimye have more kids than any of her sisters. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are beyond adorbs, and they've definitely got enough personality to go around, but the question of whether or not Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will have a fifth baby still lingers for some fans. Apparently, Kimmie has some strong opinions on the matter.

Kardashian spilled the tea on Laura Wasser's All's Fair podcast, stating that she simply doesn't see it in the cards.

“I just can’t do more because I really want to go to school and I want to do all this stuff and I do believe that I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should," Kardashian said. "I’d have to go through IVF and I’m nearly 40 and I don’t want to be an old mom. That’s the thing. I want to pay attention. I think everyone needs attention. And I think just seeing how my mum is 64, we still don’t stop bugging her. At 40, I call her on the daily, all day long.”

That being said, her hubby might not see eye to eye with her on the matter. West recently said he wants seven kids in total, meaning he wants to have not two, but three more children with Kardashian.

"[I want] seven kids," he told James Corden during his Airpool Karaoke segment. “The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible.” You can hear his remarks around the 15:30 mark.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

West's comments arrived after Kardashian said in October 2018 that she does not see herself with seven kids, so it definitely seems like these two are on different pages about the matter.

“Kanye wants to have more [kids]. He’s been harassing me," Kardashian said on KUWTK. "He’s stuck on seven. I could never, especially in the world we live in. It literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this.”

By the sounds of it, Kimye are deff going to be slowing down on the baby front. Despite West wanting three more little ones, it doesn't sound like Kardashian is willing to compromise on this one, and, instead, is focusing all her efforts on being an all-star mommy to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.