Kylie Jenner is living life to the fullest with daughter Stormi, but she's already thinking about the future. The makeup mogul's got plans for a big family down the line. Kylie Jenner revealed how many kids she wants, and it's a mirror image of big sis Kim Kardashian.

Jenner announced the birth of her first child, Stormi, in February 2018 with an emotional Instagram post alongside an 11-minute video tribute. While she didn't go public with her pregnancy until after she and Travis Scott welcomed the newborn, it seems Jenner is more open about her personal life in 2020.

During a YouTube video Q&A with Kardashian posted on Tuesday, Jan. 21, Jenner got real about her hopes to give Stormi siblings someday. As she did Kardashian's makeup and chatted about all things, one fan asked how Kardashian manages her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. "Everything is super planned out," Kardashian explained. "I'm really, really organized, I think that's key ... it's hard, it's a lot of work, but you can totally do it."

Kardashian then turned the question to Jenner asking, "Do you see yourself having four kids?" Jenner replied saying she "for sure" sees herself "having four kids," but she's not in a rush.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

“I don’t have a timeline to this,” Jenner added. “I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”

This isn't the first time Jenner has opened up about her desire to have more kids. "I want another baby," Jenner said on Snapchat in October 2018. "But when is the question, and I’m definitely not ready right this second. When I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

Jenner is certainly enjoying motherhood. Take a look at a few of her and Stormi's cutest moments below and try not to smile.

Whenever Jenner is ready to expand her family, there's no doubt she'll have a great support system in her sisters, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé. Not to mention her mom, Kris Jenner, who raised six children of her own.