On Oct. 21, Libra queen Kim Kardashian turned the big 4-0, and her husband took to Twitter to celebrate the special day. Kayne West's birthday tweet for Kim Kardashian included a pic from Kardashian's 33rd birthday, when West proposed at San Francisco's AT&T Park, which he rented out for the occasion. Along with the photo, West tweeted, "Been doing empty stadiums. Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much." The "empty stadiums" bit is likely alluding to the restrictions imposed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as well as the fact that he paid $200,000 to pop the question in an empty ballpark seven years earlier.

ICYMI, 2020 hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for West and Kardashian. Rumors of trouble first began in April when a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed the couple wasn't getting along while quarantining together. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian and West's reps for comment on the claims but didn't hear back.)

Their marriage reportedly became even more strained after West's first presidential campaign rally in July, which is when the rapper claimed Kardashian considered an abortion early on in her first pregnancy. He later tweeted and deleted a series of revealing tweets, including one that claimed he'd been trying to divorce Kardashian for more than a year.

Soon after his controversial rally, Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to address her husband's bipolar disorder and ask fans for compassion. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

West also tweeted an apology to his wife for discussing such a sensitive subject in public. "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he wrote. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Since then, several publications have reported impending divorce rumors, including Us Weekly and People, but the two have yet to confirm the rumors themselves. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian and West's reps for comment on the rumors but didn't hear back.)

Here's hoping West's birthday message for Kardashian is proof these two are still going strong.