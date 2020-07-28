After more than six years of marriage, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are reportedly considering divorce, according to claims made by sources to both Us Weekly and People. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Kim and Kanye for comment on the divorce reports but did not hear back in time for publication.) These conversations between the couple reportedly happened prior to Kanye's since-deleted July 22 tweets about his attempts to divorce Kim over the past year, his July 25 tweet apologizing to Kim about a "private matter," and his reported visit to a hospital in Wyoming on July 25 for treatment for anxiety. (Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Kanye about this reported visit and did not hear back in time for publication.)

“Kim is not leaving the relationship because of this current situation, but before this situation, over the last three months or so, they had been talking about divorce," a source reportedly claimed to Us Weekly on July 28. “Kim has wanted to make this marriage work and so has Kanye. They both still love each other and there is still some interest in making this marriage work but in recent months it has looked way less likely.”

"There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over," a second source reportedly claimed to People on July 22, adding talks of a divorce were apparently "a long time coming."

Will/GC Images/Getty Images

According to People's source, the divorce talks included "[an attempt] to figure out the most amicable and loving co-parenting situation" for their four children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.

Discussions of divorce are reportedly on hold for now, Us Weekly's source reportedly claimed, saying, "There is no conversation about divorce until he’s able to be in a better mental space... Really, there’s little to no contact between Kim and Kanye right now.”

People's source claimed similar news. "First and foremost, he has some needs that have to be met, urgently," they reportedly claimed to People. "Then they need to move forward in terms of structuring a split that can be amicable and healthy for both of them and most of all for their four children."

On July 22, Kim made a statement on Instagram Stories asking for compassion while her family navigates Kanye's bi-polar disorder.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she wrote. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

She continued, "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Despite Kim's statement, People's source maintained the marriage is reportedly over, claiming, "They are done. And it's time for some real work to be done to get everyone healthy and moving forward with their lives."

During a May 2019 appearance on David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Kanye described his experiences living with bi-polar disorder. “When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything. Everyone — this is my experience, other people have different experiences — everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head," he explained. "You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things. You have this moment [where] you feel everyone wants to kill you. You pretty much don’t trust anyone."

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.