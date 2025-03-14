Jason Sudeikis Is Returning For Ted Lasso Season 4

Ted Lasso is back for Season 4, but this time, he’s coaching a new team. On a March 14 episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason Sudeikis confirmed that a new season of the Apple TV+ series was in the works — and that he would be returning to his titular role.

“We’re writing Season 4 now. That’s the official word,” he told Jason and Travis Kelce on the podcast. “Ted’s coaching, yeah, a women’s team. So there, that’s…” Sudeikis refused to answer any more questions, explaining, “It’s only because I don’t have, I don’t have… I don’t know.”

Apple TV+ also confirmed the return of Ted Lasso in a press release. “Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in the March 14 statement, per the New York Post. “Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

Sudeikis also teased the premise of the new season in the presss release. “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” Sudeikis said in the release, per People. “In Season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to 'leap before they look,' discovering that wherever they land, it's exactly where they're meant to be.”

Apple TV+

This announcement comes as a surprise to fans since many believed that the show’s third season was its last. Before Season 3 premiered in March 2023, Sudeikis told Deadline, “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet — that being Season 3 — it's flattering.”

The finale episode wrapped up most loose ends and was titled, “So Long, Farewell,” hinting to viewers that the show would end there.

Details about Season 4’s filming schedule and release date have not yet been released.