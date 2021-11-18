In the midst of cuffing season, Hollywood’s young love is tearing at the seams. After a little over a year publicly together, a source confirmed to E! News Thursday Nov. 18 that Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi reportedly broke up. "They split and it is amicable," the source claimed.

The model and her Aussie actor boyfriend had just made their red carpet debut as a couple on Sep. 25, less than two months prior to their split, when they attended the Academy Museum of Motions Pictures' opening gala together in Los Angeles. They seemed happy enough as a glammed-up pair, offering flashes of low-key PDA here and there throughout the night. In June, Gerber shared an intimate snap of Elordi in bed as a birthday tribute on Instagram. She captioned the steamy photo with a simple “happy birthday my love.”

The couple was first spotted together in public in Malibu in September 2020. The following month, they made their relationship Instagram official with a Halloween pic showcasing their adorable couples costume: Elordi as Elvis Presley and Gerber as ex-wife Priscilla Presley.

When they were together, Gerber was never shy about their love. The American Horror Story actress shared a carousel of film photos from her 20th birthday party, which included a snap of Elordi holding her from behind with his hands on her chest (saucy!) and a sweet one featuring some world-class smizing.

In May, Gerber spoke glowingly to Vogue about her romance with Elordi and what keeps it afloat. "Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," she said. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

While she and Elordi may be going their separate ways, that’s a lesson that Gerber will carry with her for the rest of her life.