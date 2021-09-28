Bring on the heat 🔥.
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi were first spotted together in Sept. 2020, but they kept their romantic connection pretty quiet. At the time, a source explained that they were “definitely interested in each other” but were in no rush to make things official.
So they were off to a good start, but their first red carpet appearance wasn’t until a full year later on Sept. 25, 2021.
Gerber and Elordi made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala in LA. And they looked seriously good together, which isn’t exactly a surprise considering they’re both models, but still.