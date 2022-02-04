Zendaya and Tom Holland are taking their relationships to the next level: roommates! As reported by the Mirror on Feb. 4, the Spider-Man stars have purchased their first home together. Not in the United States, but across the pond in the United Kingdom, where Holland was raised. A source told the outlet, “They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together… They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them.”

The news comes as a shock to many fans of the couple given how slow and private they’ve been regarding their relationship. Flirty? Yes. But serious enough to purchase real estate? Shocking indeed.

The source added, “Tom has made it clear he wants hi-tech security all around the premises, starting with an eight-foot steel security gate on the drive. He was also very specific about his man cave and the cinema room.”

The house — located in Richmond, South West London — is reportedly equipped with six bedrooms, a gym, and much more.

Both Holland and Zendaya have separate homes of their own, meaning this is their first purchase together as a couple. Neither has spoken publicly about the matter, but the source claimed they plan on renovating the home between now and late summer. With the Spider-Man press tour winding down, what better time to sit back and build your dream home from the inside out?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“There is definitely a buzz in Richmond now Tom and Zendaya have set up home,” the source said. “It’s great to have them there.”

TomDaya’s new neighbors include Angelina Jolie, Sir Mick Jagger, and Tom Hardy. Talk about great company.

Enjoy it, babes, while we sit here wishing we, too, could find a love so pure.