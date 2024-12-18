Get out the Spider-Man ornaments. Tom Holland and Zendaya are officially spending the holidays together this year. During a Dec. 17 appearance on the Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, Holland shared his “great” plan for this Christmas: celebrating the holiday in America, alongside Zendaya and her family.

“I am gonna be in America this year, I'll be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun. Where we'll be is a secret,” Holland said on the episode.

It won’t be Holland’s first Christmas in the U.S. “The first time I spent Christmas away from home was in America, and unfortunately, not by choice,” Holland continued. “I made two movies back-to-back through COVID. Did two press tours through COVID and did not get COVID once, the entire time. And after the Spider-Man 3 premiere was the last day of work I had, I was supposed to fly home the next day for Christmas, and I got COVID. So, I spent like two weeks in essentially the guest bedroom and just was by myself. It was a pretty rough Christmas, to be fair.”

Despite that less-than-ideal experience, Holland had high hopes for this upcoming holiday. “This year will be great. This will be great,” he added.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the future, Holland said that he’s hoping for a more communal family Christmases. “I think what we'd like to start doing is rather than like, spending it with each family each year is to bring the families together,” he told Grimshaw and Hartnett. “That's what I think we want to do next time. This time, 'cause we're both actors, we're terrible at organizing things. So it hasn't happened yet. The thought's there. The idea has been planted.”

Holland and Zendaya have been dating publicly since 2021, and met back in 2016 when they met at a chemistry read for their roles in Spider-Man. In November, Zendaya discussed working with her boyfriend. “It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything,” she told Vanity Fair. “I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him.”