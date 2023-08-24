Zendaya and Tom Holland are undoubtedly one of social media’s favorite couples. And that’s quite an impressive title to have, considering the duo is very private about their love life. Ever since the couple went public in 2021, they’ve been tight-lipped about their romance. Well, besides sharing sweet (and rare) Instagram posts about one another of course. In Elle’s September 2023 cover story, the Euphoria actor spoke about their attempt to be as private as possible and the challenges that come with it as their fame increases.

In the Aug. 24 feature, Zendaya revealed she noticed her access to privacy changed while filming her upcoming tennis movie, Challengers, in Boston last spring. She even recalled skipping out on a dinner date with some of the cast, as she feared she would “ruin everybody’s night” if all eyes were on them. That plight eventually bubbled over to her and Holland’s relationship, where she noticed that no matter their efforts to stay low-key, they couldn’t hide everything about their love life.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya said. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist.” Spoken like a true Virgo.

Zendaya and Holland have been close since they met while filming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Their chemistry then translated off-screen, resulting in sweet red-carpet moments that encouraged the rise of Tomdaya shippers. After nearly five years of dating rumors, the duo’s friendship went down the romantic route in 2021. Their relationship has seemingly strengthened over the years, with their biggest step coming in becoming homeowners together in February 2022.

As for keeping their love life private, Zendaya told Elle there’s no fun in hiding and that she’s learning that reality “more than ever now.” This isn’t the first time the couple has spoken about prioritizing boundaries when it comes to their relationship. In a June interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland gave a rare glimpse into why they aim to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don't think that we owe it to anyone. It’s our thing and it has nothing to do with our careers,” he said at the time.