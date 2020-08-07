These 18 Celeb Couples Keep Their Relationships As Private As Possible

Some celebs flaunt their love loud and proud on social media and in interviews, and TBH, I love to see it. (Shoutout to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly for allowing me to be a part of their insanely weird but also cute journey.) But then there are the A-listers who'd sooner relocate to Antarctica than reveal details about their love lives, which is totally respectable, but really doesn’t satisfy everyone’s innate curiosity. Everyone has a right to privacy, and for most private celeb couples, keeping their relationship under wraps is a way of keeping one part of life pretty normal and sane. Again, that's their prerogative. But c'mon, guys. Can't you post at least one couple selfie on Instagram? For me?

From couples who have quietly been together for what seems like forever to those who are newly together but very low key about it (I see you, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde) tons of Hollywood stars would rather talk about their latest projects than the person they're dating. That won't stop the paparazzi from photographing their maybe-date nights and secret smooches, however. Some super-private celeb couples are constantly in the limelight, even though they would really rather not be. (Sorry, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.) Here are some A-list couples who like to keep their relationship pretty private — but don't always succeed.

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images R. Pattz and his multi-talented girlfriend Suki Waterhouse keep it pretty under wraps for a couple that has reportedly been together since 2018, when they were first spotted out and about in London with lots of PDA. According to Us Weekly, the pair had “known each other and been around each other for a long time” before making it a real thing. While they’ve been spotted out together on date nights, at birthday parties, and in general paparazzi shots, the couple is very low key about their relationship. Pattinson has opened up a bit about Waterhouse in a few interviews, though, including some on his recent press tour for The Batman.

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images These two are perhaps the queen and king of private celeb couples, no matter how hard the paparazzi tries to photograph them. Fans believe Swift first met her British actor BF at the 2016 Met Gala, based on lyrics in Swift’s reputation album. Despite her history of high-profile relationships, Swift has made it clear this relationship is private, and Alwyn is similarly coy about their romance. Nonetheless, the couple appears to be thriving, and fans believe there are many heartwarming details hidden in Swift’s albums about their relationship — especially Lover and folklore. Swift even confirmed they wrote several songs together on folklore and evermore (Alwyn is credited under the pseudonym William Bowery, in case you’re wondering).

Zendaya & Tom Holland Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya and Tom Holland are probably one of the biggest items in Hollywood right now. And yet, they tend to keep things pretty private about their relationship, despite doing tons of press touring together for the Spider-Man franchise. Insisting they were just besties for several years (photos of the couple making out beg to differ), Holland eventually told GQ in November 2021 that they simply wanted to protect what they had, saying, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.” Outside of press tours and on screen, the only time the public gets to see the couple is on red carpets and paparazzi pics. (And in the occasional selfie they decide to share on social media.)

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images If there’s one relationship right now that everyone wants to know all the juicy details about, it's this one. Just a few months after finalizing her divorce with Jason Sudeikis in November 2020, Wilde was photographed holding Styles’ hand at an intimate wedding in California. The two reportedly sparked things up on the set of the movie Don’t Worry Darling, which Style is starring in alongside Florence Pugh and Wilde directed. Ever since they have spent a lot of time together — in the UK, at Styles’ Love On Tour shows, and on top of an Italian coast boat (making out). Most recently, Wilde was spotted supporting her boyfriend’s Coachella set in the crowd. Despite being the talk of the town, the couple keeps things pretty quiet and private.

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Isabel Infantes - PA Images/Getty Images Actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin are one of those celebrity couples that many average people (AKA those who don’t consume celebrity gossip as a lifestyle) are surprised to learn are even an item, despite them dating since 2017. Needless to say, they keep things pretty private. In December 2017, the couple seemingly first confirmed their relationship by taking a romantic trip to Israel together. Since then, the two have been known to make some small references to each other in interviews. Offering a rare insight, Johnson told Elle UK, “We’ve been together for quite a while. And we go out sometimes but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house.” Even Gwyneth Paltrow, Martin’s ex-wife, gives the couple a stamp of approval, telling her Instagram followers in a January 2022 Q&A that she loves Johnson “very much.”

Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images The envy of many, if not all, actors Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are one of the coolest celebrity couples right now. And though they keep things very private, the public loves all the info they can get about the it-couple. Kravitz and Tatum sparked dating rumors in August 2021 when they were spotted hanging out in New York City with bicycles and coffee like the trendy A-listers they are. Though they have both raved about each other’s acting work in recent interviews, neither have confirmed their relationship. When Kravitz was asked by Elle about the paparazzi photos of her out with Tatum, the actress simply said, “I’m happy.” Keep your secrets then, Zoë and Channing.

Niall Horan & Amelia Woolley David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In case you didn’t know, Irish crooner Niall Horan is off the market — and has been for some time now. In fact, he has been dating Amelia Woolley, a designer shoe buyer from England, since mid-2020. The couple have still yet to post anything of each other on Instagram, but Woolley did post a selfie with Horan on Snapchat prior to their first publicly photographed outings in August 2020. Since then, Horan and Woolley made their first red carpet appearance in September 2021, and the couple reportedly spent Christmas 2021 with Horan’s family in Ireland, according to the Irish Mail.

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images If you know next to nothing about Stewart's relationship with her Hollywood screenwriter fiancée, then you're not alone. News of Stewart and Meyer's relationship first broke in August 2019 when the two were spotted kissing in New York City, though — as Stewart revealed during a November 2019 appearance on The Howard Stern Show — they met all the way back in 2013. While they have kept their love on the down-low, Stewart did tell Stern she already had plans to propose in the future. And she definitely followed up on her plans — Stewart revealed to Stern in November 2021 that the two are engaged.

Issa Rae & Louis Diame Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rae and her Senegalese banker husband have been together for at least a decade. They've made a scant few red carpet appearances together, but Rae never talks about her relationship with Diame — even after her Insecure co-stars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji accidentally confirmed her engagement to Entertainment Weekly back in March 2019. The two tied the knot in France in July 2021.

Bobby Berk & Dewey Do Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though it's a well-known fact Queer Eye's Berk is married, he's pretty tight-lipped when it comes to his surgeon hubby, Do. According to a May 2019 Instagram post from Berk, he and Do started dating in May 2004, and — after just over eight years of dating — the pair tied the knot in June 2012. Since Do doesn't even have a public IG account, the only details fans have about their long-lasting relationship all come from Berk, and no, he doesn't share a lot of them.

Emma Stone & Dave McCary Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Stone and McCary reportedly met at the end of 2016 when Stone was a host on Saturday Night Live and starred in a sketch directed by the SNL writer. The two then became an item in 2017. Speculation about Stone and McCary's possible engagement began in April 2019, when Stone was spotted wearing a ring on that finger, but they didn't go public with the engagement until December 2019. Since then, the private couple were married in September 2020 and welcomed a baby girl in March 2021.

Ashley Olsen & Louis Eisner Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olsen and Eisner were reportedly first spotted together in October 2017 at a gala in Los Angeles. An insider for Radar claimed Olsen reportedly met the artist through mutual high school friends and were close for years before they started dating. In February 2019, another insider for Radar claimed Eisner reportedly likes his privacy, which is why he rarely accompanies Olsen on the red carpet. "It's not that they are trying to keep their relationship on the down low," the source claimed. "Louis just doesn't like the spotlight — even less so than Ashley." The pair have kept their relationship very under wraps, but made their red carpet debut in September 2021 at the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration.

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Eric Robert/Sygma/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Lawrence first met Maroney through mutual friends, and they began quietly dating in May 2018. Less than a year later in February 2019, reports emerged that Maroney popped the question, and a rep for Lawrence later confirmed the news. Though Lawrence has had plenty of sweet things to say about the art gallery director, you'll rarely see the two out and about, which is why their October 2019 wedding slipped totally under the radar. Since then, the couple welcomed a baby in April 2022 and have been spotted out on strolls with their newborn.

Bad Bunny & Gabriela Berlingeri John Parra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Until the June 2020 Rolling Stone cover story featuring Bad Bunny, most fans didn't even realize the singer and rapper was in a relationship, though he and Berlingeri had already been dating for years. Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone he first met the model and jewelry designer in April 2017 after a concert in Puerto Rico, and they kept their relationship totally private until February 2020, when they sat courtside at a Miami Heat game. They still keep their romance pretty hush-hush, but they're a little less private nowadays.

Kate Middleton & Prince William Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images I know what you're probably thinking: Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are constantly in the spotlight, but they still manage to keep their relationship pretty private. They first became an item in 2003 after meeting at University of St. Andrews two years earlier, and they were together for nearly seven years before William popped the question in October 2010. Not long after, the royal couple got married in April 2011, and though they've been photographed together thousands of times since then, you'll rarely see these two engaging in any PDA.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Just like the Cambridges, the Sussexes are the subject of constant speculation, despite revealing very little about their romance. The couple was set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in July 2016, and in November 2017, they officially announced their engagement (though apparently, Harry actually proposed months before that). Since their May 2018 wedding, Meghan and Harry have tried to avoid the paparazzi with little success — even after they stepped down as senior royals.

Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images It's unclear when exactly Hemsworth met model and fellow Aussie Brooks, so fans were floored when The Daily Mail published photos of Hemsworth and Brooks reportedly getting lunch with Hemsworth's parents in Sydney in December 2019. A month later, the maybe-couple was photographed kissing on the beach, and they were most recently seen on a reported lunch date in July 2020 in Los Angeles. Despite showing plenty of PDA, the two keep their relationship very low profile and are reportedly still very happy together, having made appearances together in Hemsworth family photos from Christmas 2021.

Kerry Washington & Nnamdi Asomugha Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Washington is notoriously private when it comes to her marriage and family, and you may not even know that she tied the knot with former NFL star Asomugha all the way back in June 2013. According to the Daily News, the couple met after Asomugha went with a mutual friend to see Washington perform in Race on Broadway in 2010, and the rest is history. The two are rarely seen or photographed together, and there's a reason for that. As Washington told Glamour in September 2013, "I learned through experience that it doesn't work for me to talk about my personal life." In February 2022, however, the couple made a rare outing together at the SAG Awards.

You have to hand it to and respect private celeb couples for wanting to keep things low key and personal, rather than public for all to see. That being said, it doesn’t make their relationships any less interesting.