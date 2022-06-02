Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are familiar with the Trooping the Colour ceremony, having previously attended together in 2018 and 2019. The annual event returned to official form after being canceled in 2020 and altered last year; however, Harry and Meghan did not return to the same Buckingham Palace balcony as most of the royal family did. Instead, they kept a low profile and showed their support from afar...but not too far, of course.

In early May, the couple, who are based in California, confirmed that they’ll be attending the Platinum Jubilee with their 11-month-old daughter Lilibet and 3-year-old son Archie. Last month, however, it was announced they would not be present on the royal balcony for the Trooping of the Colour, which took place on June 2. The event consisted of only working members of the royal family.

So what did they do while the rest of the family waved from the balcony and watched a Royal Air Force plane go by? Their location has been reported, and it was only a stone’s throw away from the festivities.

According to Page Six, Meghan and Harry were spotted overlooking the parade from the Major General’s Office. They were also seen chatting and boasting cheery smiles with several members of the royal family, including the Queen’s cousin Prince Edward and her four great-granddaughters.

As photos published by Page Six of Meghan and Harry on June 2 show, Meghan’s outfit embraced her signature navy blue color. In her usual royal couture, she paired a wide-brimmed sun hat with her chic off-the-shoulder dress, while Harry donned a matching navy suit.

Markle also wore navy blue at the 2019 Trooping of the Colour, as you can see in the photo below.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Much has changed for the couple since 2019. Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals in February 2021. In their official Instagram post from January 2020, they said they would be working to “become financially independent” while still offering their support to the Queen.

Because they stepped down as senior royal members, Harry and Meghan missed out on this year’s grand balcony photo op. Prince Andrew, who is no longer working as an official royal, was also absent on the balcony.

The Platinum Jubilee runs all weekend long, so there’s a chance Meghan and Harry will be spotted in a photograph with the entire family sometime soon. Here’s hoping, because it wouldn’t be a royal celebration without a historic portrait.