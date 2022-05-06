This June, Queen Elizabeth is set to hold a series of festivities called the Platinum Jubilee to celebrate her 70 years on the English throne. On May 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed they’ll be attending the celebrations in London with their 3-year-old son, Archie Harrison, and their 11-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana; however, there’s one event where the family of four won’t be accompanying the Queen.

According to People, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace explained that only working members of the Royal Family are invited to join the Queen on the Buckingham Palace’s balcony during the Trooping the Colour military parade on June 2. Because Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in February 2021, the couple and their children won’t be appearing alongside the Queen on the balcony.

Prince Charles, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne will be at the ceremony, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton. People also reports Prince Andrew, who is no longer a working family member, will not be on the balcony.

While Harry, Meghan, and their children won’t be making a public appearance during Trooping the Colour, they could attend a number of other events for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which will last the entire first weekend of June.

For example, the day after the parade, the royal family will host A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Queen. Then, on June 4, the Queen and her family are expected to attend the Derby at Epsom Downs, which is a horse race. The family will also have a Big Jubilee Lunch, as well as a Platinum Jubilee Pageant, on June 5.

The family’s trip to London will also be a huge moment for the royals because it’ll reportedly mark Lilibet’s first time abroad since she was born last June. According to People, shortly after her arrival, Harry and Meghan reportedly introduced their daughter to Queen Elizabeth through a video call. Their upcoming London visit could be Lilibet’s first time meeting many of her family members.

Harry and Meghan’s upcoming visit to London will also come just weeks after the couple reportedly made a quick stop in Europe while travelling to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games in April.

While the two won’t be with the rest of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, it sounds like they'll have plenty of other opportunities to be with their relatives throughout the Platinum Jubilee weekend.