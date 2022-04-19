The Details Of Harry & Megan's Surprise Meeting With The Queen Are So Sweet

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly visited Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle. The couple was on their way to The Netherlands for the Invictus Games when they made a quick pit stop in the U.K.

The trip marked the couple’s first time traveling to Europe together in over two years and the first since they officially steped down from their positions as senior royals in March of 2020.

Now, Harry is opening up about their meeting with the Queen. He did so in an April 18 interview with BBC while promoting his visit to the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games are an international sporting competition for wounded military veterans that the Duke of Sussex founded in 2014. The fifth event was meant to take place in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed to 2021 before being rescheduled to 2022.

Harry said part of his discussion with the Queen included her offering support for British competitors at the Invictus Games. “She had plenty of messages for Team U.K., which I have already passed on to most of them,” he revealed. “So, it was great to see her. I'm sure she would love to be here if she could.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

On April 14, NBC News reported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. They ten traveled to The Hague in The Netherlands, where the Invictus Games officially kicked off on April 16. According to Page Six, Meghan shared the sweetest message about her husband during the Games’ opening ceremony.

“It is my distinguished honor to introduce someone that I think you’ll all be very excited to hear from. I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same,” she said. “He’s the founder of the Invictus Games, and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili. Please welcome my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.”

Once Harry arrived on stage, he reportedly gave Meghan an intimate kiss. The couple was also seen holding hands while walking into the ceremony on April 16, as well as the following day on the track field.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry’s trip to the U.K. and The Netherlands has been memorable, to say the least.