Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave the crowd at the Invictus Games the royal treatment on April 16. The couple kissed onstage during the Games’ opening ceremony, and the sweet moment was one for the books (and not just because the royal family rarely, if ever, indulges in PDA). According to a body language expert, Harry and Meghan’s kiss was “intimate” and genuine.

Though body language can’t tell us everything about a relationship, this snog speaks volumes for the once-royal couple. And their actual words were just as telling. Apparently, Meghan gushed about her “incredible husband” right before their kiss. “It is my distinguished honor to introduce someone that I think you’ll all be very excited to hear from. I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same,” she said of Harry. His response? “Thank you, my love.” (But in a British accent, so automatically 10x hotter.)

The kiss that followed was just as sweet as Meghan’s quote, and despite the fact that this smooch literally happened onstage, it doesn’t seem like there was anything staged about their PDA moment. Patti Wood, body language expert and author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, tells Elite Daily, “[The kiss] is not for the cameras. This is not about showing off.” Apparently, their connection is something they just “can’t help.” Here’s how she breaks it all down.

They Leaned Toward Each Other

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though Harry and Meghan’s kiss didn’t get too passionate, there were some signs of deep love. See how their bodies make a sort of triangle? That “mutual lean” is key.

“Look how much leaning he is doing,” Wood points out. And he’s not the only one who seems to be seeking closeness. Though less drastic, Meghan’s body is also reaching for him. “She’s lifting up through the body. She’s got a slight body lean (through her pelvis, belly, and chest) that matches his,” Wood adds.

Even their microphone hand-off was significant. “He wraps his fingers around her hand,” Wood says. “His hand curving around her in a way that shows more intimacy than just a simple [microphone pass].” The main takeaway? “It seems like they just want to touch hands as they kiss.” Aw!

Their Eye Contact Was Intense

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Their special moment didn’t stop at the kiss. Per Wood, the duo shared “laser-focused eye contact,” too. “It’s as if it’s just them, and no one else was there,” she says. Not to mention, it looks like Meghan is feeling all the looove.

“The smile on her face is full of wonderment and innocence,” Wood says. “Her entire face is lifted up in an impish, shy smile.” TL;DR: In this picture, Meghan’s expression is basically the heart-eyed emoji.

Their Connection Looked Genuine

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Even when Harry and Meghan’s attention was elsewhere (like on the huge crowd surrounding them), their attachment is still palpable. “Harry has his arm on her back as if to draw her closer and make sure they’re seen as a unit,” Wood analyzes the photo.

Though Meghan’s arm isn’t wrapped around her husband, Wood notices that “she’s doing a ‘symbolic reach.’” According to her, “Meghan’s outreached arm is showing him that her body is responding to his touch.”

It’s a notable moment, particularly because they’re looking at the crowd—not at each other. Wood says, “Both of their heads are pointed towards the crowd, but they need to connect to each other even as they’re connected to the audience.” It’s not a show though—it’s “just the way they are.”

More royal snogs ASAP, please.