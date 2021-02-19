Meghan & Harry Officially Quit Being Royals, But They'll Continue Their Lives Of Service

It's official: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer working members of the royal family. The couple slowly distanced themselves from their royal responsibilities over the past year, but finally ditched being royals altogether on Feb. 19. The Queen confirmed Meghan and Harry officially quit being senior royals via an official statement from Buckingham Palace.

Meghan and Harry took an initial step back from their royal duties in January 2020, explaining they would no longer be financially dependent on the British Monarchy. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they said at the time.

The couple has since relocated to Los Angeles, California where they are raising their son Archie, and recently announced a second pregnancy. As they continue to grow their family, they are taking another step back from the crown.

The Queen has "written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement said. "While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family, the statement concluded.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

More to come...