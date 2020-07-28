Buckle up because I have a bombshell revelation. Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged months before they announced their engagement news with the world. OK, so ICYMI: Harry and Meghan announced they were engaged on Nov. 27, 2017. In their BBC engagement interview that same day, Harry told the reporter that the actual proposal "happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month." BUT, according to the new bombshell biography Finding Freedom, per Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry actually got secretly engaged in August 2017. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Harry and Meghan for comment regarding the claims that they were secretly engaged in August, but did not hear back in time for publication).

Normally I'd scoff at a claim like this, but the book is actually written by credible royal reporters Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, so it's got a bit more merit than the standard tabloid rumor. If it were true, the revelation would be shocking because it would mean Meghan and Harry straight-up lied to the public. I mean, to be fair, it would mean the only thing they technically lied about was the timing. But I can't help but wonder if the whole chicken story was made up too! Remember the chicken story?!

Let me give you a refresher, in case you didn't feel like watching the above video: During their BBC engagement interview, Harry said he popped the question at their cottage on what was "just a standard, typical night for" them. At this point, Meghan interjected, "just a cozy night, what were we doing? Roasting chicken?" Harry confirmed, "trying to roast a chicken."

Then! He surprised her with the proposal: "It was... just an amazing surprise," Meghan gushed. "It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."

The whole thing just felt so perfectly rom-commy and British, like a scene out of The Holiday. But maybe it wasn't even true? Do people even roast chickens in August?! I'm questioning everything.

AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images

Cosmopolitan floated out the idea that Meghan and Harry just discussed getting married in August then formally got engaged in November, which makes the most sense to me/makes me feel the least lied to. The theory also allows me to safely continue believing the chicken story, so I'm going to go ahead and go with that.