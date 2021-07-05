Harry Styles and Oliva Wilde celebrated the Fourth of July with a sweet smooch. The actors have been rumored to be dating since meeting on the set of their thriller film, Don't Worry Darling, and they proved just how close they’ve been getting in a new set of photos. These tweets about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde kissing stan their blossoming relationship.

Fans have been wondering just how serious Wilde and Styles’ relationship is, and they flaunted their romance for all to see on Independence Day. The pair jet set off to Italy, and judging from their yacht photos, it was a grand (and very romantic) weekend.

In one pic, they were seen laying down on the boat and sharing a kiss. Another pic showed them standing up and wrapped in an embrace. The photos all oozed cuteness from every pixel and fans couldn’t get over how happy the new couple looked.

“Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dancing on a yacht in Italy, who is doing it like her and when is it my turn,” one fan tweeted.

Understandably, there was a lot of envy in the mix. “Harry Styles is on a yacht with Olivia Wilde and I’m at my minimum wage job crying,” another tweet read.

Overall, fans were thrilled for Wilde and Styles’ romantic excursion.

The FOMO was real, but fans were supportive nonetheless.

Styles and Wilde were first rumored to be dating in January, and the sweet details of their relationship soon came to light. According to a Feb. 6 report from People, the actors "spend all their time together" and "seem very serious." In fact, Wilde was even seen moving her bags into Styles’ home.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Neither Styles or Wilde have spoken out about their relationship publicly, but if a picture tells a thousand words, the new set of yacht photos says it all.