If the news that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are reportedly dating didn't make you want to cry happy tears, brace yourself. This Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles update absolutely will. Fans of the reported couple know the two reportedly got close as Styles and Wilde have been working together on the movie Don't Worry Darling, a psychological thriller set in the 1950s directed by Wilde, in which she also co-stars alongside Styles, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Kiki Lane.

Well, it looks like all the quality time they're spending on set is seriously paying off. According to a Feb. 6 report from People, Wilde and Styles "spend all their time together" and "seem very serious." People's reported source also added that Wilde is "very happy with Harry."

Rumors that Wilde and Styles were more than friends first began circulating back in January, when they were photographed leaving his manager's wedding holding hands. "They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy," a source reportedly told People. At the time, the source also reportedly said Styles and Wilde had been dating for "a few weeks."

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

A reported insider told People the couple are reportedly keeping the vibe "very professional" on the set of Don't Worry Darling. "Olivia and Harry created this loving and warm environment," the source reportedly said. "Everyone loved working with them. She takes her work very seriously, but everyone saw it coming." The source reportedly added that their romantic chemistry was "very obvious" and that Styles couldn't stay away from Wilde's trailer. Eep!

Back in December 2020, before news of their relationship went public, Wilde told Vogue she was excited for Styles to join the cast of the film because she admired his confidence. "To me, he's very modern, and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has — truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity — is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world," she said. "I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It's pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence."

While fans wait for more news about Don't Worry Darling (especially with timelines being funky due to COVID-19) and Styles and Wilde's rumored relationship, I'll be here, patiently waiting until they make it Instagram official.