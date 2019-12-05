In case you missed the memo, your favorite your favorite Oscar-winning La La Land star is engaged! Dave McCary, Emma Stone's new fiancé, announced their engagement on Instagram on Dec. 4 with a selfie of himself and a ring-clad Stone. For the caption he simply included the pink double-heart emoji.

The world has obvi been aware of Stone since since she stole all of our hearts in Easy A (and some of ours even before that), but her new husband-to-be maintains a relatively lower profile. That being said, McCary has some pretty impressive credits under his belt that, not only make him a star in his own right, but also qualify him as a majorly good dude.

If you're an Emma Stone mega fan who is just dying to know everything there is to know about the man your fave actress is about to spend the rest of her life in matrimonial bliss with, you've come to the right place. Read through this article and find out pretty much everything there is to know about the comedy writer and director who somehow managed to steal Stone's heart.

Oh, but before you get to reading, do yourself a favor and check out this majorly adorable engagement announcement pic:

OK, now time to learn more about the dude on the left.

He's a big-time comedy writer Just one glance at his Instagram bio will let you know McCary is somehow affiliated with Saturday Night Live. But what does he do for them? Well, according to Vogue, McCary is "a segment director and writer" for the show. His IMDB page (yeah, he has one of those) indicates he's consistently been writing for the show since 2014. He also dabbles in movies. Most recently, he produced My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres and in 2017 he made his feature length film directorial debut with Brigsby Bear.

He's still tight with his childhood bestie Kyle Mooney. In addition to being one of McCary's coworkers on the set of Saturday Night Live, actor Kyle Mooney has been one of his besties since childhood. Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Getty Images On July 28, 2017 McCary posted a picture from a page of their eighth grade yearbook that dubbed Mooney "Most Likely to be a Movie Star." He captioned the picture: 18 years ago kyle was voted "most likely to be a movie star" in our 8th grade yearbook. not only is kyle my favorite movie star he is more importantly the warmest most loyal friend i've ever had. taryn crabb turned out to be my second favorite movie star

He's reportedly has a "core of kindness." “Dave has this core of kindness and sweetness," a source reportedly told People in 2017. “He’s tall and fit, confident and funny. He’s not someone who seeks the spotlight."

He met Stone through work. According to People, Stone and McCary met at the end of 2016 when she was a host on Saturday Night Live and starred in a sketch directed by McCary called “Wells for Boys." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BONhk-hbiXk

He's been nominated for three Emmy awards. If you check out McCary's IMDB page you'll see he's no stranger to awards. Most notably, he's been nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series in 2016, 2017 and 2018 for his work at Saturday Night Live.

He's a SoCal guy, through and through. People reports that, before he became a big New York writer, McCary grew up in San Diego then went on to go to college at the University of Southern California alongside his bestie Mooney.