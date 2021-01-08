Someone finally shared the reported story of Emma Stone and Dave McCary's engagement, and it definitely takes the cake for being the most romantic of all time. (And believe me, I've seen a lot of proposals in my life.) A source for Page Six reportedly claimed McCary asked Stone to be his wife inside one of the offices on Saturday Night Live. I know it doesn't sound like much, but that was reportedly the same place the couple met four years ago when Stone hosted SNL in December 2016. Aww! One year after their reported first meeting, rumors began to swirl that they were dating, and by December 2019, the couple announced their engagement to fans.

In a sweet Instagram post shared by McCary, Stone showed off her beautiful pearl ring, and the SNL writer captioned the pic with a double red heart emoji. "Dave proposed at the offices where they first met at [NBC's Manhattan headquarters] 30 Rock," the Page Six insider reportedly claimed. "No one was there and by all accounts, it was very romantic." The next thing for Stone and McCary was to start planning their wedding, but because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they reportedly had to postpone their nuptials in March 2020. But as fans waited for them to set a new date, the lovebirds reportedly got tired of waiting and tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

During a virtual interview with Reese Witherspoon in May, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Stone had seemingly swapped her engagement ring for a simple gold band. A few months later in September, photos began to circulate of the couple wearing matching gold bands while they were out and about, and upon closer inspection, they definitely looked like wedding bands.

The maybe-married couple may even be growing their family now. In January 2021, Stone was spotted with what looked like a baby bump while walking around Los Angeles, though she has yet to confirmed her reported pregnancy. It seems like Stone and McCary are doing whatever they can to keep their relationship private, but here's hoping the pregnancy rumors — and that adorable story about their proposal — are true!