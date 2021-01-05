Emma Stone Is Pregnant With Her First Baby & Fans Couldn't Be More Thrilled

Emma Stone has a baby on board! The actress is reportedly expecting her first child with hubby Dave McCary, according to E! News. While Stone hasn't publicly addressed the pregnancy yet, the news that Emma Stone is pregnant with her first baby has fans losing it.

Fans were first tipped off that the La La Land actress was pregnant when she was seen taking a stroll and cradling her baby bump in Los Angeles on Jan. 4. There's no knowing just how far along Stone is, but her massive bump made it clear she's been keeping her pregnancy under wraps for quite some time.

Stone famously doesn't have Instagram or Twitter, so fans sadly can't expect pregnancy updates via social media. In the past, she's spoken out about why she chooses to keep her private life off the internet. "It makes me so crazy to look at social media," she told Elle in December 2016. "When you see people like, 'This is the best life ever! I couldn't be happier,' you're like, 'Shut up, that is not true.'"

Thankfully, fans can catch periodic updates from her hubby over on his page. Here is his post announcing their engagement in December 2019.

Over on Twitter, fans couldn't stop chattering over the exciting news.

"Emma Stone is pregnant, where has time gone? Ugh, but I love that for her," one fan tweeted.

"Emma stone pregnant in OVERALLS IS THE CUTEST F*CKING THING IVE SEEN YET TODAY OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDD!!!!!!!!" another tweeted after seeing the photos.

"EMMA STONE IS PREGNANT?? My heart," another wrote.

In December, Stone dropped out of her forthcoming film Babylon, which she was set to star in alongside Brad Pitt. While she left the cast due to an apparent scheduling conflict, it's now clear her family plans may have been the reason. There's since been talk of Margot Robbie replacing her in the film.

Stone and her hubby have made a point to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but here's to hoping when their little one arrives, they bless fans with a photo or two.