Tom Holland and Zendaya seem to be the “it” couple of the year, and the two have had some pretty adorable moments together. Like who doesn’t love Tom’s Instagram shoutouts to Zendaya? In a Dec. 3 interview on The Graham Norton Show, the two were discussing their upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home and told the funniest story about their height difference.

Zendaya, who is 5’11’’, explained that their height difference affected a particular stunt while filming the superhero movie. "There's a particular stunt...Spider-Man swings us on top of the bridge, he places me (on the bridge), and we eventually jump off of [it], and he's supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her,” she said. “Because of our height difference...I would land before him, because my feet, obviously, hit the ground before he does."

Holland, who is a few inches shorter than his girlfriend at 5’8’’, also added to Zendaya’s point. “And I’m the superhero. I’m supposed to look cool. She would land and then I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me and then she would catch me.” He took it all in good sport and said, “It’s so nice to be caught for a change.”

In a Nov. 17 interview with GQ, Holland got real about his height and told the magazine a few things he’s tried in order to look taller. He realizes now that he cannot control his height, but has gone as far as to wear lifts in his shoes. “I’d do this thing on red carpets where I would stand closer to the photographers than the people behind me [to look taller]. I cannot do anything about my height,” he said. “I can put on more muscle.”

The superhero also addressed his relationship with Zendaya and the dating rumors that have surrounded him and Zendaya since, well, ever. Most notably the tabloid pics that were released this past summer of the two sharing a small kiss. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he said. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

Ultimately, he admitted that they would share more info about their relationship when they feel like it’s a good time for both of them. In the meantime, we can see them act as one of movie history’s most beloved couples, Peter Parker and MJ, in Spider-Man: No Way Home which will be released on Dec. 17.